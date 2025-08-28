Grace Rivera-Oven to run for re-election to school board 

Montgomery County school board Vice President Grace Rivera-Oven told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that she is running for re-election to a second term in 2026.

Rivera-Oven lives in Germantown and represents District 1, which includes Clarksburg, Germantown, Poolesville and other parts of upcounty, on the eight-member nonpartisan board. She is a graduate of Gaithersburg High School whose children also attended MCPS schools.

Rivera-Oven is the founder and CEO of the Upcounty Hub, a nonprofit that assists with food insecurity and other social services. She told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that running the Upcounty Hub and serving on the school board are two of her passions.

Four seats on the Montgomery County school board are up for re-election in the 2026 election and Rivera-Oven is the second board member to announce her plans. Board President Julie Yang announced in July that she would be running for County Council, rather than seeking a second term on the board.

Rivera-Oven was elected to a four-year term in 2022, beating Esther Wells, who currently serves as the president of the Montgomery County Taxpayers Association. Rivera-Oven was elected to serve as the board vice president in December.

As of Thursday, no candidates have filed to run for the four open seats, according to state election records. Candidates must file paperwork with the county and state elections boards in order to officially appear on the ballot. The deadline to do so is February 2026.

The seats that are up for re-election include the District 3 seat currently held by Yang, Rivera-Oven’s District 1 seat, Brenda Wolff’s District 5 seat and an At-Large seat held by Karla Silvestre.

Brenda Wolff told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that she has not yet decided whether she is running for re-election to a third term. Karla Silvestre told Bethesda Today on Thursday she would be announcing whether to seek a third term in the coming weeks.

Yang announced in July that she is running for the council seat representing District 1, saying in a press release that she wanted to “put Montgomery County back on track.”

Yang is running for a seat currently held by councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) of Bethesda. Friedson is running for county executive alongside council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large). County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is serving his second term, was prohibited from running for a third term due to term limits.

The gubernatorial primary will be held June 23, 2026.

In July, the Montgomery County Education Association, the local teachers union, announced that it would be expediting its timeline for endorsements for the 2026 gubernatorial election and expects to release its recommendations on its “Apple Ballot” in December.

Typically, according to the announcement, the union endorses candidates in February, around the filing deadline for candidates to file with the state elections board.