Murderer of Chevy Chase mom to serve 22 years in prison

A Washington, D.C., man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Leslie Preer at her home in Chevy Chase in 2001 was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 22 years in prison by a Montgomery County Circuit Court judge in Rockville.

“Today is a day of reckoning,” state prosecutors Donna Fenton and Jodie Mount said during the hearing for Eugene Gligor, 45. Prosecutors had requested a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Judge David Lease handed down the maximum sentence with all but 22 years suspended. Gligor will also serve five years of supervised probation upon release.

The sentencing comes more than two decades after the May 2, 2001, killing of Preer at her Drummond Avenue home in Chevy Chase. The brutal and bloody homicide by blunt force trauma and strangulation sent shockwaves throughout the community and Preer’s family. Investigators initially pointed to Preer’s husband, Sandy Preer, as a main suspect, according to prosecutors. Later, police were unable to match Sandy Preer to male DNA blood samples that were found at the scene and the case went cold.

- Advertisement -

Gligor, who had dated Preer’s daughter, Lauren Preer, years before the homicide, pleaded guilty in May to the second-degree murder of Leslie Preer. Due to advancements in DNA technology, Montgomery County police investigators were able to connect him to the samples found at the scene and eventually arrest him in the District in June 2024.

More than 60 people—many of whom were family members, friends and loved ones of Preer—filled the courtroom. As Lease handed down the sentence, cheers and yells broke out. “Thank you!” one person called out.

Lease also ordered Gligor to seek a mental health evaluation and treatment and not to contact the Preer family. The judge noted that while the sentence goes beyond the Maryland Sentencing Guidelines, he took into account Gligor’s prior struggles with mental health, alcohol and drug addiction and his “commitment” to helping others through Alcoholics Anonymous.

Lease said while he was reviewing the case, he was “trying to make sense of the senseless,” and called the homicide “horrific.”

Isabelle Raquin, an attorney for Gligor, declined to provide a comment on the sentencing to Bethesda Today after Thursday’s hearing.

Before his sentencing, Gligor spoke to the court and Preer’s family about his deep regret for the pain he caused them. A tearful Gligor apologized multiple times to the family and directly to Lauren Preer.

Gligor said in the days leading up to the killing, he had “blackouts” and remembered entering the Drummond Avenue home, but everything after that was a blur. He apologized to the family that he was not able to answer the question: Why did he kill Leslie Preer?

Solving the cold case

What ultimately led investigators to Gligor were three DNA samples that had been found around the Chevy Chase home that he had failed to clean up after the murder, prosecutors said Thursday. There was also DNA recovered from under Leslie Preer’s fingernails.

After Gligor’s guilty plea in May, Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said the case was historic for the county because it was the first time that familial DNA was used to solve a cold case murder.

- Advertisement -

McCarthy said the DNA collected from the crime scene was analyzed using “conventional methods,” and it was determined that it belonged to one unknown male. However, the DNA did not match any of the men investigators had interviewed or tested or anyone in the FBI’s database, according to court documents.

Gligor’s eventual arrest resulted from a match between a blood swab recovered from Preer’s home at the time of her death and DNA recovered from a water bottle that county detectives retrieved in June. Gligor drank from the bottle and discarded it while at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia in June 2024, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

After the sample was analyzed, it was submitted to FamilyTreeDNA’s genomic database, which produced a list of shared DNA matches that contained the surname “Gligor,” charging documents state.

Detectives then located a tip in the case file from Jan. 30, 2002, in which a former neighbor of the Preer family suggested Gligor may have been involved in Leslie Preer’s death, noting his relationship with her daughter in 1998, according to the charging documents.

Days later, detectives determined that Gligor would be at Dulles International Airport and collected an empty water bottle that he drank from during a secondary screening at U.S. Customs, The Washington Post reported. DNA collected from the bottle was then processed, tested and confirmed as a match to the DNA collected from the crime scene of Preer’s death.

County police obtained an arrest warrant for Gligor on June 15, 2024, and he was arrested on June 21, 2024, according to digital court records.

The murder

According to the charging documents, Preer’s body was found the morning of May 2, 2001, by county officers at her home in the 4800 block of Drummond Avenue after her husband, Sandy Preer, and her employer had gone to check on her when she did not show up for work.

The two men discovered blood smears in the home’s foyer, toppled furniture and a misplaced, blood-stained rug upon entering the residence, but did not find Preer, the documents said. Upon calling 911, the men were told to leave the home and wait for officers.

Officers discovered Preer’s body lying face down, partially inside an upstairs bathroom shower, according to court documents. Preer had sustained lacerations to her head, deep bruising on her neck from strangulation and bruises on her arms, legs and torso. Her death was determined to be caused by multiple blunt force trauma and strangulation, according to the documents.

Gligor’s attorneys and Gligor said that the morning of the murder, Gligor had “blacked out” and been heavily intoxicated by alcohol and cocaine. However, prosecutors said that Gligor’s lack of memory of what happened was “convenient” and his actions after the killing, such as cleaning up blood around the house, disposing of cleaning materials and leaving the state for Oregon, showed that he tried to cover up the crime.

Prosecutors called his description of what happened “contrived and insulting.”