Downtown Silver Spring intersection to reopen after Purple Line closure

The intersection at Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring is expected to open early next month following its June closure for construction work related to the light-rail Purple Line that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton. [Source of the Spring]

Candidates certified for Gaithersburg’s November election

The Gaithersburg Board of Supervisors of Elections this week certified candidates who had filed to run for mayor and the City Council in the Nov. 4 election. [MyMCMedia]

Man arrested after fight at Wheaton Metro station

Metro Transit police arrested a man following an altercation Wednesday night at the Wheaton Metro station, according to authorities. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 79

State test scores show small MCPS gains in reading, math, science

‘This was a game to you’: Judge sentences driver to maximum prison term for striking MoCo police officer

