Become a Member
Become a Member
Government & Politics

Downtown Silver Spring intersection to reopen after Purple Line closure

Plus: Candidates certified for Gaithersburg’s November election; Man arrested after fight at Wheaton Metro station

By Staff
August 28, 2025 9:47 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The intersection at Fenton Street and Wayne Avenue in downtown Silver Spring is expected to open early next month following its June closure for construction work related to the light-rail Purple Line that will run from Bethesda to New Carrollton. [Source of the Spring]

Candidates certified for Gaithersburg’s November election

The Gaithersburg Board of Supervisors of Elections this week certified candidates who had filed to run for mayor and the City Council in the Nov. 4 election. [MyMCMedia]

Man arrested after fight at Wheaton Metro station

- Advertisement -

Metro Transit police arrested a man following an altercation Wednesday night at the Wheaton Metro station, according to authorities. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 79

In case you missed it:

State test scores show small MCPS gains in reading, math, science 

Sponsored
Contests and Events

‘This was a game to you’: Judge sentences driver to maximum prison term for striking MoCo police officer

From Bethesda Magazine: Kick off fall with 25 things to do in Montgomery County

Help keep local journalism strong. Learn how you can support the news you rely on.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA