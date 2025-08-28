County executive to hold budget forums starting Sept. 8 

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, county regional services offices and community partners are set to host a dozen community budget forums starting Sept. 8 to gather feedback for planning the county budget for the next fiscal year, according to a Thursday statement from the county.

“I urge every resident to participate in these discussions; your feedback shapes our future,” Elrich said in the statement. “We host these community conversations to garner input and feedback on how tax dollars are spent.”

According to the statement, the county is in the early stages of formulating the fiscal year 2027 operating budget. Elrich is required to submit a recommended budget to the County Council by March 16, after which the council has two months to review the spending plan. The council must adopt a final budget no later than June 1. Fiscal year 2027 begins July 1, 2026.

The county’s fiscal year 2026 budget, which totals $7.6 billion, went into effect July 1. Approved by the council in May, it included $2.3 billion in funding for the overall $3.65 billion MCPS budget as well as increased compensation for many unionized county employees and additional funding for the county’s police and fire departments.

- Advertisement -

This will be Elrich’s final budget proposal as he can’t run for re-election after voters passed a term-limit referendum in November.

The fiscal year 2027 budget forums will be held from September to November, according to the statement.

Ten of the 12 forums will be held in English, with some dedicated to specific communities, including one for the African-Caribbean diaspora and the Black/African American community, one for educators, parents and students, and two for older adults.

Two will be held in non-English languages, including one in Spanish and another that will include interpretation in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

All but one of the forums will be hybrid, so residents can participate either in person or virtually.

Here’s the schedule for the budget forums:

Sept. 8: Bethesda-Chevy Chase Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., East-West Room of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Office, 4805 Edgemoor Lane, Bethesda. Virtual participation available here;

Sept. 15: Upcounty Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., BlackRock Center for the Arts, 2901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Virtual participation available here;

Sept. 28: Older Adults Community Conversation at The Beacon 50+ Expo, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Fenton Room in Silver Spring Civic Center Building, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring. In-person only;

3 to 4:30 p.m., Fenton Room in Silver Spring Civic Center Building, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring. In-person only; Sept. 29: African-Caribbean Diaspora Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Montgomery College East County Education Center, Community Event Room, 2221 Broadbirch Drive, Silver Spring. Virtual participation available here;

Oct. 6: East County Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., White Oak Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring. Virtual participation available here;

Oct. 13: Mid-County Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wheaton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton. Virtual participation available here;

7 to 8:30 p.m., Wheaton Community Recreation Center Social Hall, 11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton. Virtual participation available here; Oct. 27: Spanish Language Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Gaithersburg High School auditorium, 101 Education Blvd., Gaithersburg. Virtual participation available here;

Nov. 3: Montgomery County Public Schools Educators, Parents and Students Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Carver Educational Services Center auditorium, 850 Hungerford Drive, Rockville. Virtual participation available here;

Nov. 10: Black/African American Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mount Calvary Baptist Church family life center, 608 N. Horners Lane, Rockville. Virtual participation available here;

Nov. 13: Older Adults Community Conversation, 12:30 to 2 p.m.: Leisure World, 3701 Rossmore Blvd., Clubhouse 1 Crystal Ballroom, Silver Spring (Only Leisure World residents may attend in-person at Leisure World); Satellite viewing location: Damascus Community Center, 25520 Oak Drive, Damascus; Satellite viewing location: Wheaton Community Recreation Center/Senior Center, 11701 Georgia Ave., Social Hall, Wheaton (Riderwood Senior Living Community residents in Silver Spring can view the presentation in their homes on Riderwood TV); and Virtual participation available here;

Nov. 17: Multi-lingual Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC), 9318 Gaither Road, Suite 215, CCACC Art Gallery, Gaithersburg. This forum will be conducted in English with interpretation services provided in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. Virtual participation available here; and

7 to 8:30 p.m., Chinese Culture and Community Service Center (CCACC), 9318 Gaither Road, Suite 215, CCACC Art Gallery, Gaithersburg. This forum will be conducted in English with interpretation services provided in Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. Virtual participation available here; and Nov. 18: Silver Spring Community Conversation, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Silver Spring Civic Center, Buffalo Soldiers Great Hall, 1 Veterans Place, Silver Spring. Virtual participation available here.

The forums will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and will be televised on cable channels. Sign language interpreters and other services are available upon request by contacting Mark Roper at 240-962-1743 or send a request to mark.roper@montgomerycountymd.gov.