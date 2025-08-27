‘This was a game to you’: Judge sentences driver to maximum prison term for striking MoCo police officer

For Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Harry Storm, the decision was clear Wednesday: He would sentence Raphael Mayorga to the maximum amount of prison time allowed for the harm Mayorga caused when he drove his Dodge Challenger into a county police officer on I-270 in October 2023.

The collision severely injured Sgt. Patrick Kepp, who lost both of his legs. Kepp had been setting up stop sticks on the highway during a police pursuit of Mayorga, then 19, who prosecutors later alleged had reached speeds as high as 160 mph in the early morning of Oct. 18, 2023.

“You engaged in senseless, reckless conduct,” Storm told Mayorga during the hearing in the Rockville courtroom. “This was a game to you.”

More than 50 people, including county police officers and elected leaders, filled the courtroom to watch as Storm sentenced Raphael Mayorga, now 21, to 22 years and 60 days in prison on second-degree assault and several traffic charges, including fleeing and eluding police officers, failing to render aid to an injured person and attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot.

After hearing statements from Kepp, two county officers who were at the scene of the collision, police Chief Marc Yamada and Mayorga, Storm said he decided to go beyond the state’s sentencing guidelines because they did not reflect the gravity of Mayorga’s “heinous” conduct.

Mayorga’s attorney, Isabelle Raquin, declined to comment on the sentencing after the hearing. Raquin had argued for a five-year sentence for Mayorga, emphasizing he said he never intended to hit Kepp or cause him severe injury.

Before Storm handed down his sentence, Mayorga stood and turned to face Kepp, apologized to him, Kepp’s family and the officers involved in the incident.

“I know I did a terrible thing,” Mayorga said. He added that he was not seeking forgiveness, repeating his lawyer’s assertion that he never intended to harm Kepp.

While providing his impact statement to the court, an emotional Kepp told Storm he hoped the judge would order a severe sentence for Mayorga, calling his actions that night “selfish” and “deliberate.”

“A sentence that has true weight is so important and sends the message that your actions have consequences,” Kepp said. “A message has to be sent that being young and being dumb and stupid can’t fly.”

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy told reporters after the hearing that the sentence was “appropriate.” Mayorga is expected to serve another 21 years in prison following the sentencing, and the 679 days he has already served in jail will count as credit toward his sentence.

According to a release from the state’s attorney’s office, state prosecutors had recommended that Storm go beyond state sentencing guidelines because the level of harm caused by Mayorga was “excessive,” special circumstances applied because the victim was a police officer and because of the “heinous nature” of the crime.

After the hearing, Yamada told reporters the 2023 incident shook the department to its core, but Wednesday’s sentencing brought some closure as well as accountability.

“We are extremely pleased that Judge Storm reminded the defendant that actions do have consequences,” Yamada said. “Days like this remind us of the challenges we face in our profession, but more importantly, the strength we find in one another and our ability to overcome adversity.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that he agreed with the “appropriately lengthy sentence” for Mayorga.

“Acts like the one committed here are unthinkable. People who treat our laws, our communities, and the lives of others with such disregard must be held fully accountable,” Elrich said.

Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, who also attended Wednesday’s hearing, told reporters the sentencing is reminder that officers are human.

“These are people, and they have to live with the consequences of what happens to them in service of others,” Luedtke said.

Known to police

Storm noted several times during the hearing that Mayorga was known to county police as a driver who baited officers into chases and drove at excessive speeds. According to prosecutors, Mayorga had been stopped and warned by officers on multiple occasions that if he continued street racing on highways in the region, he would eventually kill someone or himself.

“Your choices were deliberate and leniency is not in any way appropriate,” Storm said before handing down the sentence.

Raquin offered Storm a different view of her client before Mayorga was sentenced.

She said state prosecutors’ sentencing request did not provide Mayorga with any “room for rehabilitation.” She asked Storm to consider Mayorga’s age at the time of the collision, indicating that his brain had not fully developed by age 19, and other factors such as health issues relating to his heart and his remorse for what happened.

Raquin noted Mayorga was a troubled young man who struggled with his health as a child, was bullied in school and also struggled to fit in because he was not able to play sports and needed support in school.

For Mayorga, who has a 2-year-old daughter, street racing was one of the things he was “finally” good at, and he had made friends and a community, Raquin said.

The collision

In April, a Circuit Court jury convicted Mayorga of second-degree assault and several traffic charges, including fleeing and eluding police officers, failing to render aid to an injured person and attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot.

Mayorga was found not guilty of the most serious charges against him: first- and second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault. At the time, county elected officials and police leaders expressed deep disappointment with the jury verdict in the case.

After striking Kepp that early morning in October 2023, Mayorga allegedly continued northbound on I-270 until another officer successfully deployed stop sticks, forcing the vehicle to stop, according to charging documents. At the time, police said they arrested Mayorga and a passenger in the vehicle. Then-police Chief Marcus Jones said the passenger’s identity would not be released, and the passenger would not be charged.

Kepp’s right leg was amputated in the crash, and his left leg was amputated during surgery later at a hospital. After months of recovery and intensive rehabilitation, Kepp returned to work at the police department in June 2024.

Following the collision, Kepp, Montgomery County and state lawmakers, and local elected officials worked to craft legislation to impose stricter penalties on those who drive recklessly. After months of advocacy, state legislators passed the Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act during the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session, which ended April 7. Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed the bill into law May 13 in the presence of Kepp, whom Moore described as a “true hero.”

Emotional hearing

During Wednesday’s hearing, two county police officers who were at the scene of the collision along with Kepp emotionally recounted their experiences to Storm.

County Officer Nicole Seymour noted Mayorga’s lime green Charger was “infamous” among county officers and vividly described coming to Kepp’s aid after he was hit. Nothing could make her forget seeing her “friend’s flesh and muscle on the road,” Seymour said. She said she suffered from nightmares, was consumed by anxiety and was later diagnosed with PTSD following the incident.

Officer Andre Smith said he also struggled with his mental health after responding to the scene. He was the officer who eventually arrested Mayorga after the driver jumped out of his car and tried to flee on foot.

Smith recounted the “anguish” he felt when he saw the car hit Kepp, wanting to help his “friend” but also wanting to “get the guy who did it.”

Kepp’s voice was choked with emotion as he prepared to share his victim impact statement. He told Storm he was “lucky” to be in the courtroom to talk about the impacts of the collision and how he would live with them for the rest of his life.

He noted that when he awakes in the morning, the first thing he does is find his wheelchair and wheel himself to the bathroom to take a shower. Afterward, he attaches his prosthetic legs and then goes downstairs to let his dog outside.

Wearing his prosthetic legs, Kepp said he struggles to walk up and down hills and use steps and is no longer able to go out for runs and hikes with his dog.

“He will serve out his term and return to living a normal life,” Kepp said of Mayorga during the hearing. “A double-leg amputation is a lifelong sentence.”

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Kepp said the sentencing provided him with a “good sense of closure” and would help him move forward from the tragic event and nearly two-year legal process.

While his life would never be the same as before the crash, Kepp said he was looking forward to achieving a sense of normalcy, which he has partly done by returning to work at the police department.

“I’ve thankfully been given that opportunity to be back out there and doing the job that I love for this department. And it’s just great to be able to go back and work the road, run calls and drive up in my cruiser and talk to officers … see them on the road again like before the crash,” Kepp said.