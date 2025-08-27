State test scores show small MCPS gains in reading, math, science 

Students at Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) scored higher than the state average on annual standardized tests during the 2024-2025 school year, but scores show only 57% of MCPS students are proficient in English Language Arts and 35.7% are proficient in math, according to data provided by the Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday.

Still, MCPS students showed some improvements in reading, math and science proficiencies, according to the data.

“This is important growth for our students,” MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said in a Tuesday statement. “I believe that these results show that we are turning the corner and moving in the right direction. However, we still have much work to do to get to where we need to be.”

Disparities in test scores among student demographics also continue to plague MCPS and the state, with Black and Hispanic/Latino students scoring lower than their white and Asian classmates, according to state data.

The Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) is an annual test that measures the mastery of state content standards, according to the state education department. The assessment of English Language Arts/Literacy and math skills is administered once a year to students in grades three through eight and once in a high schooler’s career. Students are also tested once a year on science in grades three through five and six through eight and once in high school, according to the state education department.

Proficiency rates for all MCPS students in all grades in English Language Arts have been increasing slightly from the 2022-2023 to 2024-2025 academic years. Scores show a 1.7 percentage point increase to 57% from 2023-2024 to 2024-2025 and 2.6 percentage point increase over the three academic years.

Similarly, math proficiency rates for all MCPS students in all grades have also increased over the past three years. In the 2022-2023 school year, 32.8% of students were proficient when compared to 33.4% in 2023-2024 and 35.7% in 2024-2025. The increase marks a 2.9 percentage point increase from 2022-2023 to 2024-2025, with the largest increase in the past two years at 2.3 percentage points.

Unlike steady increases in English and math, science proficiency rates saw fluctuations over the past three years. In 2023-2024, 31.1% of fifth grade students were proficient in science, a 10.7 percentage point decrease from the 41.8% proficiency rate in 2022-2023. While the district’s proficiency rate increased slightly during the 2024-2025 school year, with 31.6% of students achieving proficiency, the increase doesn’t make up the losses the district experienced between the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.

Eighth grade science rates also saw a decrease from the 2022-2023 to the 2023-2024 school year, with 33.7% of students achieving proficiency in 2022-2023 and 31.6% in 2023-2024. But scores showed a larger increase from 2023-2024 to 2024-2025 when compared to science scores for fifth graders. In the 2024-2025 school year, 40.5% of eighth grade students earned proficiency – an 8.9 percentage point increase over one year.

In a press release Tuesday, MCPS highlighted that student test scores outperformed state averages and that it saw “notable growth in secondary grades.” However, the district also conceded that there were decreases in English Language Arts proficiency for students in fourth and fifth grades “where a new curriculum was recently introduced.”

MCAP testing is one of many factors that determine the state’s annual report card and star ratings for school districts and their individual schools. There are other tests that assess skills such as reading, including Measures of Academic Progress-Reading (MAP-R).

For MCAP testing, students are placed into four categories based on their scores: level 1, beginning learner; level 2, developing learner; level 3, proficient learner; and level 4, distinguished learner. Students who fall into the level 3 and 4 categories meet or exceed grade-level expectations and are proficient in the assessed content.

School board President Julie Yang said she was cautiously optimistic about the reading scores, since MCPS recently introduced a new reading curriculum in elementary schools.

“So typically, when you adopt a new curriculum, because teachers have to be trained on it and it’s a new curriculum, typically [it takes] people three years to be very comfortable with it … you typically see a little bit dip,” Yang said. “But if I look at the reading data, it’s holding steady, … so I’m very encouraged to see that.”

Yang said she was also encouraged to see progress in high school math scores after MCPS invested in math coaches because students need math skills to be “college and career ready.”

“Maryland is reworking a standard for math and science,” Yang said. “Right after that, we are going to get a new math curriculum, and for the school district, that’s going to be our next investment.”

In a Tuesday press release, the state education department also noted that math and English Language Arts scores across the state saw increases, continuing a “rebound from post-pandemic learning loss.”

In addition, MCPS students who identify as Black or Hispanic/Latino as well as students of multiple races scored less than white and Asian students on the English Language Arts and math tests and in the fifth grade and eighth grade science testing, the data showed.

Black and Latino students often saw the biggest disparities: 48.3% of Black and 34.3% of Latino students demonstrated proficiency in English Language Arts compared to 80.1% of white and 79.1% of Asian students.

Yang said she was hoping to make progress in student achievement following investments such as math coaches being deployed in high-need schools and the inclusion of equity funding for school materials in the fiscal year 2026 budget. She also said changes including the district’s new grading policy and cell phone policies would positively impact student achievement as well.

“We are just trying all different ways to move the achievement needle,” Yang said.