Judge sentences Bethesda doctor to 15 months in prison

A Bethesda-based physician will spend 15 months in prison following her sentencing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on a charge of distributing and dispensing controlled substances, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Maryland said Tuesday in a release.

Anissa Maroof, 48, of Potomac pleaded guilty in May to a federal charge of distributing and dispensing controlled substances — alprazolam, amphetamine-dextroamphetamine and buprenorphine — between January 2019 and June 2022 outside of the scope of her professional practice and not for a “legitimate medical purpose,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bethesda Today could not immediately reach Robert Feitel, Maroof’s attorney, by phone for comment Wednesday morning.

Maroof owned and operated Renewed Wellness Now at 5302 Westbard Circle in Bethesda, according to the practice’s website. As of Wednesday morning, the website was still active.

In addition to the 15 months in prison, U.S. District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Maroof to two years of supervised release. Upon completion of her prison sentence, Maroof will serve the first nine months of supervised release on home detention, the release said.

She had faced a maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1 million, according to plea agreement documents.

According to the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, alprazolam is commonly prescribed to manage panic and anxiety disorders. Dextroamphetamine and amphetamines are stimulants commonly used to treat ADHD, and buprenorphine is a synthetic opioid that is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In February 2024, Maroof was indicted on charges including seven counts of dispensing or distributing controlled dangerous substances outside of a professional practice and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, WUSA9 reported.

Maroof, a physician board certified in addiction psychiatry, was registered with and authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Maroof specialized in treating anxiety, mood disorders, obsessive compulsive disorder and eating disorders, according to the practice’s website. She also used a combination of therapy, medication management and other treatments with patients.

According to the release, Maroof provided patients from West Virginia with prescriptions for controlled substances, such as alprazolam, amphetamine-dextroamphetamine and buprenorphine.

Among those patients were two FBI agents who posed as customers and recorded their visits with Maroof, according to court documents.

Bethesda Today reporter Elia Griffin contributed to this story.