Driver who struck, severely injured MoCo police officer awaits Wednesday sentencing

A Frederick man found guilty of second-degree assault and several other charges after striking a Montgomery County police officer with his vehicle on I-270 in the early morning of Oct. 18, 2023, was facing sentencing Wednesday morning in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Rockville.

In April, a jury convicted Raphael Mayorga of second-degree assault and several traffic charges, including fleeing and eluding police officers, failing to render aid to an injured person and attempting to elude police by fleeing on foot.

Mayorga, now 21, was found not guilty of the most serious charges against him: first- and second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The charges resulted from a collision in which police Sgt. Patrick Kepp was struck by a green Dodge Challenger driven by Mayorga, then 19, as the officer attempted to deploy stop sticks in a highway lane to halt the speeding car. Prosecutors alleged that Mayorga had driven speeds as high as 160 mph that night.

After striking Kepp, Mayorga allegedly continued northbound on I-270 until another officer successfully deployed stop sticks, forcing the vehicle to stop, according to charging documents. At the time, police said they arrested Mayorga and a passenger in the vehicle. Then-Police Chief Marcus Jones said the passenger’s identity would not be released, and the passenger would not be charged.

Kepp’s right leg was amputated in the crash and his left leg was amputated during surgery at the hospital. After months of recovery and intensive rehabilitation, Kepp returned to work at the police department in June 2024.

Montgomery County elected officials and police leaders expressed deep disappointment with the jury verdict in a case.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act

Following the collision, Kepp, Montgomery County and state lawmakers, and local elected officials worked to craft legislation to impose stricter penalties on those who drive recklessly.

After months of advocacy, state legislators passed the Sgt. Patrick Kepp Act during the 2025 Maryland General Assembly session, which ended April 7. Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed the bill into law May 13 in the presence of Kepp, whom Moore described as a “true hero.”

The law increases the number of points placed on a person’s driver’s license if the driver is found to be driving recklessly. It also changed the state’s definition of reckless driving to include speeding at a rate of 30 mph or more above the posted speed limit. Drivers charged with reckless driving could face up to 60 days in prison and a fine of up to $1,000 under the new law.

This story will be updated.