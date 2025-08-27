Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition granted more time to discover remains

A judge decided on Monday that the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition can work until February to determine if a site along River Road was once a burial ground for freed and enslaved Montgomery County residents. [WUSA9]

How eliminating cashless bail could impact MoCo

Montgomery County is one of two counties in the state that may be impacted by the executive order President Donald Trump made Monday to eliminate cashless bail. [The Baltimore Sun]

Celebrity chef and Bethesda resident José Andrés on Tuesday countered Trump’s assertion that his crime crackdown was benefiting restaurants in Washington, D.C. Andrés said on social media that Trump has not dined out in the city and “restaurants will close because you have troops with guns and federal agents harassing people.” [The Daily Beast]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high of 75 degrees

In case you missed it:

From Bethesda Magazine: Kick off fall with 24 things to do in Montgomery County

Two adult men shot in Germantown

MCPS launches first day of school with changes, ongoing projects