Germantown

Two shot in Germantown

Wounded showed up at the Germantown Emergency Center Tuesday morning

By Elia Griffin
August 26, 2025 11:52 a.m. | Updated: August 26, 2025 12:38 p.m.
Montgomery County Department of Police cruiser with shadows on the side door.
Photo by Mishka Espey.

Two people with gunshot wounds showed up at the Adventist HealthCare Germantown Emergency Center on Tuesday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) radio dispatches.

Police and MCFRS units were originally dispatched to 19500 Crystal Rock Drive for a shooting at 11:20 a.m. before being told that two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the emergency center at 19731 Germantown Road.

The initial incident location, according to radio transmissions, is a housing complex located on Crystal Rock Drive, less than two blocks from Seneca Valley High School at 19401 Crystal Rock Drive. Students are attending the first day of classes for the 2025-2026 school year.

A staff member at the school told Bethesda Today that the school was in a “secure” status for about 30 minutes.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López said in an emailed statement that “secure action” was enacted at roughly 11:50 a.m. “due to police activity within the community of” Seneca Valley High, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle, Lake Seneca Elementary and Germantown Elementary. Secure action means “a threat or hazard outside of the school building, no one goes in and out, monitor entry, control release and business as usual,” López said. The secure action has since been lifted and the schools are back to normal status.

According to radio transmissions, one patient was deemed a priority 1 and the other a priority 2.

A priority 1 patient is defined by Maryland medical protocols as a “critically ill or injured person requiring immediate attention; unstable patients with life-threatening injury or illness.” A priority 2 patient is considered to be in “less serious condition yet potentially life-threatening injury or illness, requiring emergency medical attention but not immediately endangering the patient’s life.”

Limited information about the incident is available due to the recent encryption of police radios.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

