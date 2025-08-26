Become a Member
Government & Politics

MoCo’s upcoming job center to serve laid-off federal workers

Plus: State inspectors miss adult day care violations in MoCo, other counties; Who produces the best-tasting tomato?

By Staff
August 26, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 25, 2025 6:33 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

By October, Montgomery County expects to open a new jobs center that will be dedicated to helping people laid off from the federal government by providing services including professional development assistance, job placement support, executive coaching and resume help. [The Washington Business Journal]

State inspectors miss adult day care violations in MoCo, other counties

A federal audit found that Maryland inspectors failed to enforce major violations, such as dirty bathrooms and unsecured exit doors, at adult day care centers in Montgomery and other counties. [The Washington Post]

Who produces the best-tasting tomato?

More than 300 people participated in Washington Gardener magazine’s 15th Annual Tomato Taste held at the FreshFarm farmers market in downtown Silver Spring to find out who grows the best tomatoes. [Washington Gardener]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 78

In case you missed it:

The Heights food hall closes in Chevy Chase after less than two years

Contests and Events

MCPS transition day kicks off school year full of changes  

From Bethesda Magazine: After a long distance romance, this couple tied the knot with a Regency-inspired soiree

