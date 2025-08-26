MoCo’s upcoming job center to serve laid-off federal workers

By October, Montgomery County expects to open a new jobs center that will be dedicated to helping people laid off from the federal government by providing services including professional development assistance, job placement support, executive coaching and resume help. [The Washington Business Journal]

State inspectors miss adult day care violations in MoCo, other counties

A federal audit found that Maryland inspectors failed to enforce major violations, such as dirty bathrooms and unsecured exit doors, at adult day care centers in Montgomery and other counties. [The Washington Post]

Who produces the best-tasting tomato?

More than 300 people participated in Washington Gardener magazine’s 15th Annual Tomato Taste held at the FreshFarm farmers market in downtown Silver Spring to find out who grows the best tomatoes. [Washington Gardener]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 78

