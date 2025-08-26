MCPS launches first day of school with changes, ongoing projects

Standing in front of Northwest High School in Germantown on Tuesday morning among fellow students, a marching band and cheerleaders, Peter Boyko was one the first pupils at the school, eagerly awaiting the official first day of the 2025-2026 school year.

“I’m very excited to get back into a routine and to start prioritizing applying for college,” the 17-year-old senior told Bethesda Today.

Also at Northwest on Tuesday was Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor.

“There’s nothing like the first day of school,” Taylor told Bethesda Today. “The excitement, the energy, we get to see everybody in their first-day-of school outfits, down to their energy and excitement that they have coming off the bus. It’s really just a great day that I think everyone looks forward to.”

The district enrolls about 160,000 students and the start of the school year brings several changes for them. One of those changes, a new full-day transition day to give kindergarteners, sixth and ninth graders a preview of their school day activities, was held Monday.

Other changes for the new school year include shifts in grading regulations, modifications to the student code of conduct and a new cell phone policy. The district also announced last week that it would provide curriculum overviews to families every nine weeks in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that requires MCPS to allow families to opt out of lessons based on their religious beliefs.

MCPS also is in the midst of fixing a number of issues with background screenings, after an Aug. 4 report found that almost half of MCPS staff had outdated background checks. A program analysis and boundary study are also underway for MCPS.

Grading, code of conduct, cell phone changes

MCPS implemented a new grading policy for this academic year that is designed to return rigor to the classroom. Revisions include allowing at least two reassessment opportunities for students and moving away from rounding up grades.

Several Northwest students told Bethesda Today on Tuesday the grading policy will likely be a good change in the long run, although it may be difficult to adjust at first. Boyko also said he wished the change had come before students had picked classes for 2025-2026 school year. Boyko and a number of other students testified before the school board July 24, raising concerns about the timing, mental health impacts and transparency.

Taylor said Tuesday that students made an important point about mental health at the board meeting, and MCPS needed to ensure that students were connected to the resources they needed, but that MCPS and students disagreed on the need to change the grading policy.

For cell phones, according to MCPS, elementary and middle school students will be required to keep their phones and personal devices turned off and put away during classes, lunchtime and transitions between classes.

High school students will continue to be able to use their phones during lunch and between classes, but not during instructional time. All students will be allowed to use personal mobile devices on MCPS buses.

Taylor told Bethesda Today the district gave schools some support in the form of phone caddies and lockable pouches in the event teachers need to lock a student’s phone away.

Northwest High Principal Scott Smith and Principal Shawaan Robinson of Burtonsville’s Paint Branch High School told Bethesda Today this week that the cell phone policy shift wasn’t a major change because their schools had implemented similar policies during the 2024-2025 school year. Now, Northwest has phone caddies to store students’ phones while Paint Branch has pouches.

“So, for training my staff, it really was just looking at what worked with how we did it last year, the first year, and what didn’t,” Smith said. “What kinds of things do we need to think about going into this year? What kind of changes do we need to make sure that it’s a stronger message?”

And for the student code of conduct, Taylor said the new rules mandate the implementation of restorative justice practices, while increasing some penalties for disciplinary infractions such as bullying, harassment and attacks on students.

Taylor said the school district would be monitoring to ensure that students of color aren’t being disproportionately impacted by changes to disciplinary consequences.

School board President Julie Yang, who was at Northwest, said Tuesday she viewed the changes as providing students with boundaries to make the best decisions possible.

“For example, about the cell phone [policy], we’re not anti-tech, we’re just pro learning,” Yang said. “OK, your cell phone can come to school. You just don’t need [it] to come to the math class. Let it have the recess during math class.”

Looking forward to the 2025-2026 school year

For the new school year, Yang said she was focused on creating a transparent process for the district’s ongoing program analysis and boundary study. MCPS is also expected to present information on updates on improvements to background screenings to the school board Sept. 25 and to the County Council on Sept. 26. At the Aug. 21 school board meeting, the board approved a $800,000 contract for additional fingerprinting for staff.

School board Vice President Grace Rivera-Oven told Bethesda Today at Northwest on Tuesday she would like the district to improve math and reading scores, and resolve issues with building maintenance.

County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At large), who heads the council’s education committee, echoed concerns about MCPS building maintenance while at Northwest on Tuesday. He also said he wants MCPS to focus on student mental health and ensure the many changes made this school year are being implemented equitably.

“We have to make sure … we’re not moving to a more punitive kind of response. We just want to be supportive,” said Jawando, who is running for county executive. “We know sometimes when these changes happen, they can disproportionately hurt kids. We [must] be really attuned to that and make sure across a big school system that they’re being applied fairly.”

Rivera-Oven also raised concerns about the impact on students of the federal government’s increased immigration enforcement. She said MCPS needed to ensure that students being impacted are on track to graduate. According to Taylor, MCPS has resources online for those who need help and has provided training to staff on issues related to immigration enforcement.

“So just keeping in mind the mental health of those young people, and the hardship that it has on a lot of these families,” Rivera-Oven told Bethesda Today. “These are our neighbors. These are folks that are part of the fabric of our society and the impact that that has on the mental health of their children is huge.”

Yang and Jawando said MCPS would create a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

“I’m excited just about a new year and a place where they are welcomed and … who they are is represented,” Jawando said.