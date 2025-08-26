‘It’s disappointing’: Bethesda family that made medallions for Kennedy Center honorees reflects on legacy after Tiffany & Co. takes over

If you’ve ever seen the Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony, you can envision the rainbow ribbon with a gold name plate hanging around the neck of some of the nation’s most treasured artists.

President Donald Trump recently took over as chair of the board of the Kennedy Center, and announced that Tiffany & Company will be redesigning those medallions for the next honors ceremony.

WTOP talked with the family who has been making the medallions since the very first ceremony 47 years ago.

Read more on WTOP.com.

- Advertisement -

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.