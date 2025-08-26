Become a Member
‘It’s disappointing’: Bethesda family that made medallions for Kennedy Center honorees reflects on legacy after Tiffany & Co. takes over

The Baturins have made about 255 of the rainbow-ribbon necklaces since 1978

By Valerie Bonk - WTOP
August 26, 2025 10:21 a.m.
The Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC. Photo credit: Serbek / Getty Images

If you’ve ever seen the Kennedy Center Honors award ceremony, you can envision the rainbow ribbon with a gold name plate hanging around the neck of some of the nation’s most treasured artists.

President Donald Trump recently took over as chair of the board of the Kennedy Center, and announced that Tiffany & Company will be redesigning those medallions for the next honors ceremony.

WTOP talked with the family who has been making the medallions since the very first ceremony 47 years ago.

This article was written by Bethesda Today's partner WTOP News and republished with permission.

