From Bethesda Magazine: Kick off fall with 24 things to do in Montgomery County

MUSIC

Sept. 6: Silver Spring Jazz Fest

This annual music festival at Veterans Plaza will feature New Orleans’ Preservation Hall Jazz Band as its headliner, slated to perform at 8:30 p.m. Expect artist demonstrations, a beer garden and two stages of music with lots of local talent. silverspringdowntown.com/events/jazz-festival

Sept. 6-7: Chanté Moore

Fans of the R&B singer known for her five-octave vocal range have two chances to see her perform at Bethesda Theater. In the 1990s, Moore had several R&B hits, including “Love’s Taken Over,” “It’s Alright” and “Chanté’s Got a Man.” In June, “So Distracted,” her duet with soul singer Eric Benét, topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. bethesdatheater.com

Photo credit: Rachel Bennett Photography

Sept. 25: Black Violin

Violinist Kev Marcus (left) and viola player Wil Baptiste (right) will use their instruments to meld genres, mixing classical music with hip-hop beats, jazz, funk and pop along the way during their show at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. strathmore.org

Photo credit: Tina Turnbow

Oct. 9: Joss Stone

The Grammy Award-winning soul singer comes to The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda for a stripped-down performance with a small ensemble featuring guitar, cello and two additional singers for harmonies. The British singer, who released her debut album in 2003 when she was 16, was inspired by great soul divas such as Dusty Springfield and Aretha Franklin. strathmore.org

Oct. 11: Noah Cyrus

Taking a turn away from the pop music of her debut album, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister leaned into country, Americana and indie-folk influences for her second album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, released this summer. She will stop by The Fillmore Silver Spring on her North American tour. fillmoresilverspring.com

Oct. 15: Ben Folds

Equally talented leading a symphony orchestra as he is fronting an indie rock band, the singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late 1990s with the Ben Folds Five trio. He went on to release several solo albums and collaborations with artists including musician Regina Spektor, actor William Shatner and author Nick Hornby. Expect a pared-down set during his performance at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. strathmore.org

Photo credit: Leah Bouchier-Hayes

Oct. 24: Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

While Azaria is perhaps best known for voice-acting work, especially for his roles as several characters on The Simpsons, his latest project has him portraying a famous voice in American music: Bruce Springsteen. Azaria will take the stage at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Rockville as the front man for Springsteen tribute group the EZ Street Band. montgomerycollege.edu/events/robert-e-parilla-performing-arts-center/index.html

FESTIVALS

Photo credit: Courtesy It’s OK Clay

Sept. 6-7: Bethesda Row Arts Festival

Art of all kinds, including paintings, photography, sculpture and furniture, is on display—and for sale—at this annual street festival. More than 150 artists will showcase their work at the free event in downtown Bethesda. bethesdarowarts.org

Sept. 20: Parks Ale Trail

Enjoy beer, food and the great outdoors at this annual event sponsored by Montgomery Parks. It features a 2.5-mile hike along Lake Needwood in Rockville, a main festival area with live music, local craft beer and regional food trucks, and a mid-hike beer garden with acoustic music. Kids can practice tree climbing with a rope and harness, and participate in hands-on archaeology activities. The event is free to attend, with food and drinks available for purchase. montgomeryparks.org/event-team/montgomery-parks-ale-trail

Sept. 27: Rocktobierfest

Beer, bratwurst and live music are some of the highlights of this annual celebration of German culture at Rockville Town Center. The free festival includes two stages of music, food and beverages for sale and an artisan market. rockvillemd.gov/1952/rocktobierfest

Sept. 28: Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival

This funky neighborhood event celebrates the idea that everyone can be an artist. Bands, dance groups, artists and large floats parade around the Wheaton triangle. Everyone is invited to create art and join the procession or to watch as a spectator. The festival at Marian Fryer Town Plaza features art exhibitions and sales, representatives from county agencies and community groups, face painting and three stages of entertainment, including musical and dance groups. wheatonartsparade.org

Oct. 4: Taste of Bethesda

Sample everything from spring rolls and shawarma to croissants and cupcakes at this annual food festival in Bethesda’s Woodmont Triangle. The festival features bites from around 40 neighborhood restaurants and live entertainment on five stages. The event is free to attend; taste tickets are available for purchase on-site. bethesda.org/taste-of-bethesda

Photo credit: Sam Kittner

Oct. 5: Takoma Park Street Festival

The free festival, now in its 44th year, draws crowds to Takoma Park, the unique community that bridges Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. Check out art and handmade crafts, meet representatives from local businesses and community groups, and hear music from 18 local bands. While you’re there, grab a bite from a food truck or a neighborhood eatery. mainstreettakoma.org

Oct. 12: Oktoberfest

It’s a mash-up of American and German autumnal traditions at this annual event in Kentlands in Gaithersburg. Festivalgoers can enjoy pretzels and beer, and traditional Bavarian music and dancing as part of this free festival that also features fall-themed activities for families. gaithersburgmd.gov/recreation/special-events/oktoberfest

Oct. 18: Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show

Take a ride through automotive history at this free event where you can see more than 500 vintage cars from Packards and Porsches to Fords and Ferraris. The event at Rockville Civic Center Park features car exhibitions and sales, a flea market and live music. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. rockvillemd.gov/667/rockville-antique-and-classic-car-show

Oct. 25: Acoustics & Ales: Witchy Waters Edition

Watch witches and ghouls take to the water at Black Hill Regional Park in Boyds, or bring your own pointy hat and paddleboard to participate in a Witchy Paddle at this special Halloween happy hour. Spectators can enjoy food, drinks and live music as they watch the spooky scene on the lake. Those who wish to participate in the costumed paddle should register online and bring their own paddleboard, kayak or canoe. The event is free to attend; food and drinks are available for purchase. montgomeryparks.org/events/acoustics-ales-october-25

THEATER

Through Oct. 19: The Inheritance, Parts One and Two

Inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel Howards End, playwright Matthew López’s two-play drama follows a group of young gay men in New York City living in the aftermath of the AIDS crisis. Round House Theatre in Bethesda stages parts one and two as separate plays in repertory in this regional premiere. roundhousetheatre.org

Sept. 17-Oct. 15: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

See the iconic caterpillar, animals from Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See? and other beloved characters from favorite children’s books by Eric Carle come to life in this production at Imagination Stage in Bethesda. The show features more than 70 large and colorful puppets and original music. imaginationstage.org

Sept. 17-Oct. 19: Red Pitch

Olney Theatre Center stages the U.S. premiere of this West End, London, hit about three friends growing up together playing soccer at a field in their South London neighborhood. As gentrification brings change to their community, their soccer pitch and their friendship are threatened. If the play were a movie, it would be rated PG-13, according to the theater company. olneytheatre.org

VARIETY

Sept. 9: In Conversation With Marlee Matlin

The Academy Award-winning actress speaks about her life and career in a conversation moderated by Olney Theatre Center Artistic Director Jason Loewith at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center in Rockville. montgomerycollege.edu/events/robert-e-parilla-performing-arts-center/index.html

Photo credit: Deborah Lopez

Sept. 21: An Evening With Elizabeth Gilbert

The Eat Pray Love author comes to The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda to speak about love, loss and her newly published memoir, All the Way to the River, an account of her relationship with her late partner Rayya Elias. strathmore.org

FILM

Sept. 18-Oct. 9: Latin American Film Festival

One of the largest showcases of Latin American cinema in North America, this event at AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in Silver Spring includes screenings of award-winning films, in-person conversations with filmmakers and embassy-hosted parties. silver.afi.com/afi-latin-american-film-festival

Oct. 4: John Cleese

It’s been 50 years since Monty Python and the Holy Grail hit U.S. theaters, inspiring generations of comedians and fans with its absurdist humor. Cleese, one of the men who started it all as a Monty Python co-founder and Holy Grail star, comes to The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda for a 50th anniversary screening, followed by a Q&A with the audience. strathmore.org

Oct. 12: Disney’s Moana Live-to-Film Concert

Relive Moana’s voyage at this screening of the animated Disney film while a musical ensemble and vocalists perform the songs from the movie live onstage at The Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. strathmore.org

This appears in the September/October 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.