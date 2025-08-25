The Heights food hall closes in Chevy Chase after less than two years

The Heights, a roughly 10,000-square-foot food hall in Chevy Chase, has closed its doors after less than two years in operation, according to its social media and website.

The food hall, with eight stalls, a Mexican restaurant and a bar, shuttered on Sunday after announcing its impending closure on Saturday in a social media post. It was operated and curated by Common Plate Hospitality of Alexandria, Virginia.

The company also owned Turncoat Speakeasy, a bar that operated in a space next to the hall, Urbano at The Heights, the Mexican restaurant attached to the food hall, and vendor This Deli of Ours. Other eateries at the food hall included Koi Tea and Dabarkads, which both opened in late April, Dokidoki and Mimi’s Handmade Soft Serve, according to The Heights’ website.

Chad Sparrow, chef and co-founder of Common Plate Hospitality, did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s Monday afternoon email request for comment on the closure.

“We’re beyond grateful for every guest, every laugh, and every shared meal that brought this space to life,” The Heights said Saturday on social media. “This community is what made The Heights so special, and we couldn’t have done it without you.”

Yasmine, a Lebanese food vendor, at The Heights food hall in March 2025. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The Heights was at The Shops at Wisconsin Place at 5310 Western Ave., next to the Friendship Heights Metro station. The shopping center is home to businesses such as Bloomingdale’s, Whole Foods, Sephora, The Capital Grille, J. Jill and Talbots. The food hall opened in December 2023 after several months of construction and delays due to inspections, WTOP reported at the time.

In March, rumors swirled on social media that the food hall was not performing well, had several empty stalls and was about to close.

In response to questions about The Heights’s future, Sparrow said in a March 24 email to Bethesda Today the food hall had “no plans of closing,” but admitted business had been “slower” than anticipated. He noted Common Plate Hospitality had lost a few tenants but was looking to fill the vacancies and to continue efforts to attract customers.

In addition to its cafeteria-style indoor dining, the food hall boasted an outdoor patio space, a central bar – which on a reporter’s recent visits to the hall was not staffed – and a large mural sporting a portrait of deceased celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain with the quote, “Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park.”