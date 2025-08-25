Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

One killed, two injured in Beltway rollover crash in Silver Spring

Plus: Rockville townhouse fire displaces three; MoCo office vacancies rise despite county grant program

By Julie Rasicot
August 25, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 24, 2025 1:10 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A man died and two others were injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision on the Beltway in Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). [DC News Now]

Rockville townhouse fire displaces three

An adult and two children were displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire at a townhouse on Templeton Place in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

MoCo office vacancies still rising after grants

The office vacancy rate in Montgomery County continues to increase despite a county grant program focused on reducing vacancies. Still, the program has helped soften the blow from cuts to the federal workforce and their ripple effect, county officials say. [MyMCMedia]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 81

In case you missed it:

MCPS employee pay issues continue as administrator union complains of overwhelming HR work  

Should MoCo use a robot to deter crime in downtown Silver Spring parking garage?

‘An awful time to leave’: Three laid-off U.S. Department of Education lawyers aim to fill gaps with new law firm

