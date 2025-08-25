One killed, two injured in Beltway rollover crash in Silver Spring

A man died and two others were injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle collision on the Beltway in Silver Spring, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS). [DC News Now]
Rockville townhouse fire displaces three
An adult and two children were displaced after a Saturday afternoon fire at a townhouse on Templeton Place in Rockville, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.
MoCo office vacancies still rising after grants
The office vacancy rate in Montgomery County continues to increase despite a county grant program focused on reducing vacancies. Still, the program has helped soften the blow from cuts to the federal workforce and their ripple effect, county officials say. [MyMCMedia]
Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 81
In case you missed it:
MCPS employee pay issues continue as administrator union complains of overwhelming HR work
Should MoCo use a robot to deter crime in downtown Silver Spring parking garage?
‘An awful time to leave’: Three laid-off U.S. Department of Education lawyers aim to fill gaps with new law firm