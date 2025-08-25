No charges to be filed in Christmas Eve death involving Gaithersburg officers

Seven Gaithersburg Police Department officers who were involved in the in-custody death of Marvin Salamanca Garcia, 35, will not face charges related to the December incident, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Friday afternoon in a news release.

The decision comes after an investigation by the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division of the Dec. 26 death of Salamanca Garcia following his restraint by the officers during a Dec. 24 incident in front of a Summit Avenue apartment complex, according to the release. That night at 10:15 p.m., the officers had responded to a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance and found Salamanca Garcia, with blood on his clothing and face and deep lacerations on his hands, sitting in the entryway of an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue.

According to body-worn camera footage from the incident, Salamanca Garcia said to officers multiple times in Spanish that he had the spirit and blood of Jesus and was asking Jesus for help. Moments after Salamanca Garcia left the entryway and approached the officers, he was taken to the ground onto the lawn in front of the complex. While Salamanca Garcia was restrained, he can be heard begging for Jesus to take his spirit before his body slowly becomes still, according to the footage.

The officers tried to rouse Salamanca Garcia, yelling as they turned him over and began searching for signs of breathing or a pulse, according to the footage. Officers performed CPR and administered an automated external defibrillator (AED) before Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service paramedics took over aid and then transported him to a local hospital. Garcia died two days later at the hospital.

The attorney general’s decision comes about six months after the Independent Investigations Division released the body-camera footage from the officers involved in the incident. The division began investigating the in-custody death on Dec. 24 and concluded its investigation on Aug. 13, according to the release. In January, the division released a 38-minute video showing footage from several of the responding officers at the scene on that Christmas Eve night.

In accordance with Maryland law, the division is charged with investigating “police-involved incidents that result in the death of individuals or injuries likely to result in death,” according to the attorney general’s office. Investigations focus on the potential criminal culpability of the officers involved in the incident.

The officers include Sgt. Evan Milano, a 12-year veteran; Cpl. Louis Seek, a 10-year veteran; William Diggons, an eight-year veteran; Nick Ozkayan, a five-year veteran; Kelvin Colon Gerena, a four-year veteran; Anna Reckley, a two-year veteran; and Jaime Flores-Rios, who has more than a year of service, according to the attorney general’s office. All of the officers were assigned to the Gaithersburg department’s Operations Bureau.

“After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law,” the release said. “Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute any of the officers in this case.”

In a statement on social media after the Friday announcement, Gaithersburg police Chief Mark Sroka said the loss of Salamanca Garcia is “regrettable” and the department’s “thoughts remain with his family and loved ones.

“Gaithersburg Police Officers understand and uphold our commitment to the sanctity of life, to respect every human life, and act with compassion toward others,” Sroka said. “These are core values of the Gaithersburg Police Department and the independent investigation conducted by [the division] confirms the officers involved in this incident acted according to these values.”

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition, a nonprofit social justice and policing reform advocacy group, responded with disappointment to the Attorney General’s decision not to file charges against the Gaithersburg police officers. The coalition said if officers had allowed Salamanca Garcia to continue walking and monitored his actions instead of using a restraint, “he might still be alive today.”

“It is heartbreaking to know that had the police tried to render first aid instead of moving away from Marvin, who appeared to be moving in their direction while pleading for help, he might still be alive today,” the coalition said. “It is heartbreaking to know that had the GPD had a mobile crisis response unit on the scene, with Spanish-speaking counselors trained in de-escalation, he might still be alive today.”

The group has been critical of the officers’ use of the prone restraint in Salamanca Garcia’s death and took note that the medical examiner had listed “prone restraint” as one of the causes of Salamanca Garcia’s death and the manner of death was a homicide. The coalition also said it disagreed with the report’s finding that the officers had “immediately” turned Salamanca Garcia onto his back after he stopped resisting, saying they did not observe that in body-worn camera footage.

“Instead, it appears that it took the officers a full minute to realize that Marvin had stopped moving before they turned him over,” the coalition said.

The division’s report detailing its findings stated an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined Salamanca Garcia died from “complications of cocaine and coca-ethylene intoxication, sharp force injuries, cardiovascular disease and prone restraint,” according to the report. The medical examiner concluded that Salamanca Garcia’s heart disease “increased the risk of cardiac arrest, which was exacerbated by alcohol, cocaine, substantial blood loss and the stress of prone restraint.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The report also discussed the reasoning behind the attorney general’s office’s decision not to file charges. According to the report, the office considered whether the seven officers violated the state’s use of force law, and whether they should be charged with involuntary manslaughter. The law “makes it a crime for officers to intentionally use excessive force,” the report states.

“Mr. Salamanca’s behavior posed a threat to his safety and that of the subject officers on scene, which required the subject officers to restrain him,” the report said. In addition, the report noted the officers did not strike or slam Salamanca Garcia to the ground.

“The subject officers restrained his arms, legs and shoulders after [he] fell to the ground. The subject officers did not exert pressure on [his] back or neck as he lay in the prone position and immediately turned him to his back when he stopped resisting,” the report states.

Regarding the involuntary manslaughter charges, the report states the officers’ actions to restrain Salamanca Garcia were “appropriate and minimal” and that the officers “tried to reasonably gain control of Mr. Salamanca Garcia as safely as possible.” In addition, the report stated the officers were not able to handcuff Salamanca Garcia because he had deep lacerations on his hands. When Salamanca Garcia stopped moving while under a prone restraint, the officers also rendered medical aid until emergency medical services arrived, the report said.

“The subject officers’ conduct was not grossly negligent because their positioning and restraint of Mr. Salamanca Garcia’s limbs was limited to gain control,” the report stated.

Looking ahead, the Silver Spring Justice Coalition said they hoped the Gaithersburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Administrative Charging community would review the case and the officers involved would be disciplined. The coalition also hoped the department would review its policies and procedures so their “decision to ‘help’ someone by restraining them does not result in another death.”

“Mostly we hope that one day we will live in a County in which police, who carry guns and are taught to respond to crisis via physical restraint, are not the ones sent to care for community members in distress,” the coalition said.