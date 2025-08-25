MCPS transition day kicks off school year full of changes  

Amid the shouts of cheerleaders and the sounds of a marching band, ninth-grade students trickled into Paint Branch High School early Monday morning as they prepared to receive a preview of the first day of school for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Standing outside the Burtonsville school, Principal Shawaan Robinson said she was excited to see the energy from the class of 2029 for Monday’s transition day, the first time Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has offered a full day of orientation for students who are starting or changing schools. Classes for the roughly 160,000 students attending MCPS schools start Tuesday.

“Usually, we had a half day for student orientation,” Robinson, who was starting her 32nd year as an educator, told Bethesda Today. “But this experience allows our students to really work out all the kinks or spend the whole day just navigating this space.”

The transition day, which provides kindergarteners, sixth graders, ninth graders and a select few other students a preview of the first day, is just one of the many changes being implemented for the 2025-2026 school year, as Thomas Taylor begins his second year as MCPS superintendent.

- Advertisement -

“We’re ready to hit the ground running this year, which feels a little bit different in a better way than previous years,” Taylor told Bethesda Today on Monday morning at Paint Branch. “So we’re really excited.”

MCPS kicked off the new academic year by posting a video Sunday in which Taylor and DJ Maria, a senior at Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring, sing a school-focused parody of “Good Feeling” by Flo Rida. The video also features teachers, students, marching bands and other members of the MCPS community.

Monday marked the unofficial first day for some students. The 2025-2026 school calendar, and the inclusion of a transition day, was approved by the county school board in December.

In previous years, a school orientation was held the week before school started, but MCPS staff said the district found that not all students were participating.

Taylor told Bethesda Today on Monday that he hoped the new transition day would give students a “firm footing” for the school year.

“Our transitioning students usually struggle the first nine weeks of school,” Taylor said. “And we’re hoping to assuage some of that struggle and to give our kids a really great foundation by helping them build relationships, but also to help them navigate their new expectations, their new teachers, their new school in a really meaningful way.”

Robinson said Paint Branch was starting its transition day with a pep rally for the ninth graders and upperclassmen were on hand to help welcome the younger students.

Some of those upperclassmen, including seniors Jarod Macchio and Madison Flowers, said helping freshmen during transition day was “surreal” and “nostalgic.”

“I’m doing what others did for me,” Flowers said. “I’m the face they’re gonna remember, because I know I remember the people that helped me on transition day and helped me enter Paint Branch and … I’m glad I could do that for these freshmen.”

- Advertisement -

The older students were divided on whether they would have preferred a half-day or full-day transition day when they were younger, with some saying they didn’t want to attend an extra day of school while others said they would’ve embraced an opportunity to learn more about high school routines as a freshman. The school board also debated the transition-day issue in December before approving the calendar. Board member Karla Silvestre cast the lone vote against adding a transition day, saying she didn’t believe it needed to last a full school day.

Taylor, however, said Monday morning the transition day was a “golden opportunity” for students and staff.

“This gives us an opportunity to run the buses. It gives us an opportunity to run our kitchens a day early, gives our teachers an extra day to get prepared for the first day of school,” he said. “A full day is where it’s at, and I think our kids can benefit from more time, not less.”

In addition to holding the transition day, schools are also managing a number of other changes introduced by Taylor and the school board, including shifts in grading regulations, changes to the student code of conduct and a new cell phone policy. The district also announced last week that it would provide curriculum overviews to families every nine weeks in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that requires MCPS to allow families to opt out of lessons based on their religious beliefs.

Robinson said Paint Branch ninth graders would be provided information on the myriad of changes during Monday’s transition day.

When asked if he thought implementing the changes would be overwhelming for district staff and students, Taylor said the changes are “small adjustments” that the district will be able to manage “just fine.”

“What I’ve learned about the MCPS staff and our students is that they rise to meet the expectations that we set,” Taylor said. “And our educators are very hard-working and dedicated and committed to kids. Many of these changes will make their lives easier. For our students, we know that they’re going to rise to meet our expectations with a lot of support.”