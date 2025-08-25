From Bethesda Magazine: After a long distance romance, this couple tied the knot with a Regency-inspired soiree

The couple: Kathleen Pham, 30, grew up in Oakton, Virginia. She is the senior director of practice operations for Privia Health, a platform for health care providers. James Calderwood Jr., 36, grew up in Chevy Chase Village and graduated from Georgetown Preparatory School in North Bethesda. He is the vice president of operations for AllerVie Health, a network of allergy and asthma clinics. They live in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Photo credit: Genevieve Leiper

How they met: Kathleen and James met in 2017 during a summer internship at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio while they were both earning graduate degrees. A friendship blossomed, and that autumn, with Kathleen in D.C. and James in Philadelphia, the pair embarked on a long-distance relationship—a romance that endured even as Kathleen moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, and James moved to D.C. the following year. For the three-plus years before Kathleen moved back to D.C. in 2021, the pair drove more than 28,000 miles total to bridge the gap between them—a fun fact that appeared on the cocktail napkins at their wedding. “I just thought he was such an empathetic, caring person, and I think is really just my rock and my calm in the storm,” Kathleen says. “We’re just best friends.”

The proposal: James, a history lover, popped the question in the fall of 2022 at Mount Vernon in Virginia—the site of their first date. To keep Kathleen from suspecting his plan, he enlisted the help of her sister and brother-in-law. “Kathleen’s brother-in-law said, ‘Hey, I’ve never been to Mount Vernon. You guys want to go?’ And the ruse was set up,” James says. “I made everybody walk around for a good hour before to make sure she really was surprised.” At last, along the banks of the Potomac River, he got down on one knee. Kathleen, successfully stunned, said “yes,” and then the foursome celebrated at the wine festival happening that night at the estate.

Photo credit: Genevieve Leiper

The ceremony: Kathleen and James tied the knot on Aug. 26, 2023, at the Cosmos Club, a private social club in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood where James’ mother is a member. “We loved the idea of being able to do our ceremony outside, because we spend … so much time outside as a couple,” Kathleen says. The property’s East Garden, an alcove bursting with lush greenery, proved the perfect environs for their 124 guests to watch them say “I do” on the sunny Saturday. As the couple walked back up the aisle as husband and wife, a duo of string musicians played “Africa” by Toto—a favorite song of theirs.

Photo credit: Genevieve Leiper

The reception: After cocktail hour inside the club’s mansion, guests proceeded to the reception in the Warne Ballroom. Kathleen envisioned an aesthetic inspired by Bridgerton, the Netflix show set in the Regency era, and the space’s gilded plasterwork, rose-hued drapery and mythological painting overhead presented a “beautiful template,” she says. The tablescapes completed the ethereal vibe: A floral runner and periwinkle candles decorated the central king’s table, and the other tables boasted elevated centerpieces with powder-blue hydrangeas and pearly baby’s breath that appeared to float midair. Personalized luggage tags guided guests to their tables, which were each assigned a locale the pair had visited together. In place of a traditional guest book was a white Adirondack chair—destined for the couple’s porch at home—for loved ones to sign. For the entertainment, the bride and groom “wanted all that energy” of a live band, James says. So after the pair’s first dance to “Until I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, upbeat hits including “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada and “Any Way You Want It” by Journey lured guests to the dance floor in between sessions at the prop-filled photo station. A sparkler-lit exit saw the newlyweds off to their after-party at Mission, a Tex-Mex bar and restaurant just blocks away, where they celebrated until the wee hours.

Photo credit: Genevieve Leiper

The outfits: Kathleen picked out her fit-and-flare Kelly Faetanini gown from The Bridal Room in McLean, Virginia, on her first day dress shopping. “[It] had really beautiful floral decals on the train of it, which is what sold me,” Kathleen says, and she had the straps and her veil customized to match. She also wore a sapphire and diamond bracelet from her grandmother (her “something blue”) and a ring (her “something new”) that James’ parents gifted her during the traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony the couple held about a month before the wedding to honor Kathleen’s cultural heritage. James, meanwhile, opted for a blue-toned tuxedo and bowtie to complement the azure florals.

The food and drink: “I don’t think anybody left hungry,” James says of the evening’s menu, which began with cocktail hour fare of wagyu sliders, bruschetta and other passed appetizers, as well as a crabcake station. Then came the plated feast: a choice of seared filet mignon, roasted salmon, duck breast or vegan mushroom ravioli. For dessert, the three-tier cake—with strawberry and chocolate flavors—was topped with edible floral garnishes, a nod to Kathleen’s ensemble. Also on offer were two signature drinks: a boozy pineapple sorbet concoction and an old fashioned made with Maker’s Mark bourbon that the couple picked up during a road trip to the Kentucky distillery. That whiskey was also a key ingredient in the slices of groom’s cake that James’ mom baked for the occasion.

The honeymoon: A couple of days after the wedding, Kathleen and James took off on their two-week honeymoon, spending time traversing the Galapagos Islands via catamaran and relaxing in an overwater bungalow on Panama’s Bastimentos Island. It was there, in private, that the pair recited the vows they had written for each other. “I think we wanted that to be an intimate moment,” Kathleen says.

Vendors: Band, Encore of Washington Talent Agency; cake, Savvy Treats; catering/venue, the Cosmos Club; ceremony music, Da Vinci Strings of Washington Talent Agency; decor and flowers, Eight Tree Street Floral; hair and makeup, Jasmine Palma Artistry; invitations, Save the Date, LLC Events and Carlson Craft; photo booth, Washington Talent Agency; photographer, Genevieve Leiper Photography; planner and day-of director, Save the Date, LLC Events; rentals, Select Event Group.

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.