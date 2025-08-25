Eat Sprout sets opening date for Bethesda Row location

Eat Sprout, an organic café serving fresh breads, spreads, bowls and coffee, is opening its newest location on Friday on Bethesda Row, according to a press release from the eatery.

The eatery, which also goes by the name “Sprout,” is a mini-chain that was founded in Easton, Maryland, in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Ryan and Emily Groll. The couple said in the release that opening the Bethesda location at 4926 Elm St. is a “milestone,” marking the eatery’s first expansion in the Washington, D.C., region.

“From day one, we’ve believed healthy eating should be easy, delicious, and rooted in local goodness. Being recognized for both our food and our values—including sustainability and community impact—makes us proud to now share that same commitment with the Bethesda community,” they said in the release.

Sprout offers ready-to-go and dine-in breakfast, lunch and dinner options as well as baked goods, spreads and sauces, bottled drinks and coffee. A variety of dishes at Sprout are vegan and gluten-free. The eatery focuses on using local and organic ingredients and serving scratch-made dishes and products, according to the release.

- Advertisement -

On the menu are a seasonal selection of soups, salads, overnight oat bowls, chia puddings, parfaits, acai bowls, smoothies, wraps and baked goods, according to the menu. Also available are entrees including honey pot chicken, herb-crusted salmon and turkey sloppy joes, and small plates such as Dijon and dill chicken salad, carrot caviar and BBQ pulled pork.

Sprout has other locations in downtown Easton, St. Michaels and in Annapolis, including at the Maryland State House. The Bethesda location is the eatery’s first Montgomery County location.

The 740-square-foot café is on a block that’s home to YogiTopi, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Mamma Lucia’s, Planta and Heyday. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.