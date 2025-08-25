How much did Kaepernick’s MCPS appearance cost? 

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) did not pay Colin Kaepernick, the civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback, to appear at an Aug. 14 leadership meeting, but the district did cover his travel expenses, according to an MCPS statement to Bethesda Today on Aug. 15.

Kaepernick gave MCPS administrators a pep talk when he visited the district at Seneca Valley High School in Germantown to discuss his endeavors in social justice, storytelling and artificial intelligence, according to social media posts. Anurupa Ganguly, a self-described Massachusetts Institute of Technology-trained engineer-turned-educator who founded Prisms, a virtual reality learning program, served as the other keynote speaker at the event.

Following the former NFL quarterback’s appearance, dozens on social media inquired about how much MCPS had paid Kaepernick. Some took issue with the potential payment for his appearance, noting some MCPS employees have continued to face issues with receiving their pay this summer — although the district says those issues resulted from problems with its payroll system and not a lack of funding. Others disagreed with Kaepernick’s appearance due to his 2016 protest of police brutality and racial injustice during the national anthem of NFL games. His actions effectively terminated his professional football career.

The administrative and supervisory meeting gathers leaders from across the district to “collaborate, share ideas and prepare for the year ahead,” according to a MCPS social media post.

Kaepernick discussed his new company, Lumi, according to social media posts. Lumi is a platform to empower creators “by providing them with the tools needed to independently create, publish and merchandise their stories both digitally and physically” through the use of AI tools, according to the Lumi website.

MCPS spokesperson Chris Cram told Bethesda Today via email on Aug. 15 that Kaepernick and Ganguly were not paid for the appearances.

“Mr. Kaepernick and Ms. Ganguly both generously donated their time to present to MCPS leadership,” Cram said in the statement. “Per our usual procedure, we cover travel costs (hotel room, point-to-point travel, meals) for professional development guests. We also have the same procedure for finalists in leadership positions who travel from out of town.”

Representatives for Kaepernick and Ganguly didn’t respond to requests from Bethesda Today regarding the visit and the cost of any travel expenses.

The district didn’t provide details to Bethesda Today when asked how much had been spent on the speakers’ travel costs. On Aug. 18, Bethesda Today filed a Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) request for all travel costs or any contracts or agreements between the speakers and MCPS and any travel costs or fees to other professional development guests for the leadership meeting in 2024.

On Aug. 22, the MCPS MPIA office responded with the same response from Cram sent to Bethesda Today previously and had not responded to questions about whether the district will provide travel cost information as of Monday afternoon.

In the Aug. 15 statement, MCPS said it was interested in using Lumi and Prisms and “will continue to investigate their products for potential use.” That same day, Kaepernick and Prince Georgia’s County teased a potential partnership, according to Maryland Matters.

According to Maryland Matters, Prince George’s County Council Chairman Ed Burrough said more information about county programming with Kaepernick would be released in the coming months. On Aug. 6, Kaepernick also announced a partnership with Portland Public Schools in Washington state.