Tasty Tidbits: Fans share sadness about Hollywood East Cafe’s impending Sunday closure in Wheaton

Fans of the Hollywood East Cafe, a long-time Montgomery County Cantonese restaurant in Wheaton, have flocked to social media to share their sadness about the eatery’s impending closure on Sunday. The family-run restaurant will close after a nearly 30-year run.

“Your family has fed this community so many delicious and memorable meals and offered the warmest hospitality. This is such sad news for me and the community, but it sounds like promising chapters are coming,” one commenter said.

Others thanked the owners for being part of special occasions, celebrations and important moments in their lives.

Hollywood East Cafe is in Westfield Wheaton mall at 11160 Viers Mill Road and specializes in Hong Kong-style cuisine and dim sum.

“From rolling dim sum carts to pan-fried dumplings, and crispy shredded beef, every dish has been a memory shared with you,” the restaurant said in a July social media post announcing its impending closure. “As our lease comes to an end, we’re reflecting on this incredible journey — and looking forward to new beginnings. Whether you’ve been with us since the ’90s or just discovered us recently, thank you for making Hollywood East Cafe feel like home.”

The restaurant was founded by the Yu family in 1996 and has since operated in various locations in the county. The closure comes several years after the pandemic, which hit the family-run business hard. During the pandemic, the family lost patriarch Alan Yu, who died from COVID-19 and struggled financially. Despite the tragedy and hardships, the Yu family persevered for a few more years.

Now, it is time for the restaurant chapter to close and others to begin for the family, the farewell message said. “Our family’s story isn’t over,” it said.

After closing, owner Janet Yu plans to focus on expanding “Grannie Yu’s,” a food business offering products such as chili oil, dumpling sauce and almond cookies, according to the social media post. In addition, her son Timothy Yu, the restaurant’s general manager, will continue to host pop-ups and offer private dining experiences.

Also, it appears that an offshoot of the restaurant called “dash by Hollywood East Cafe” is expected to launch. The eatery is “coming soon,” the business said in a social media post. The post did not provide details about the eatery’s concept.

Paris Baguette opens new location in downtown Bethesda

Downtown Bethesda has a new bakery, thanks to the recent opening of Paris Baguette, a global bakery and café chain that offers Korean and French-inspired pastries, breads, cakes, tarts, sandwiches, donuts and beverages.

Bethesda’s Paris Baguette, at 4925 Fairmont Ave. in the Woodmont Triangle neighborhood, opened in early August, according to a social media post from the bakery. It is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The Bethesda bakery is Paris Baguette’s third Montgomery County location, with one at 101 Gibbs St. in Rockville and another at 21040 Frederick Road in Germantown.

Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival returns to Rockville in September

The Taiwan Bubble Tea Festival is returning to Rockville on Sept. 20, according to the City of Rockville website. The event celebrates Taiwanese culture with a variety of bubble tea vendors, cultural performances, live music and interactive activities. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockville Town Center Park at 131 Gibbs Street.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, is a tea-based drink that contains milk, sugar, tapioca pearls, fruit and other toppings and flavorings. The beverage originates from Taiwan and is customizable.

Taiwan Sister Cities, a nonprofit organization with a mission to develop strong relationships and an intercultural connection between U.S. cities and Taiwan, is hosting the festival with nonprofit Rockville Sister Cities Corp., according to the City of Rockville.

Admission is free, and while not required, tickets can be reserved via Eventbrite. According to the event page, the event drew more than 12,000 attendees in 2024.