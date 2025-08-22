MCPS introduces proposed regional program themes for high schools  

Amid a push to transition countywide programs into regional models for high schools, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) presented a proposal Thursday to the county school board that detailed what themed programs could be offered at high schools throughout the county.

MCPS staff also presented anticipated costs associated with introducing the new programs, noting that it could cost as much as $9.6 million initially to operate additional bus routes to transport students to the new programs for the 2027-2028 school year.

The proposal prompted questioning from school board members, who asked how the district would ensure continuity and that successful programs were offered throughout the proposed high school regions.

Currently, programs range from regional and countywide magnet and lottery-based programs to those dealing with career and technical education, AP courses and dual enrollment.

MCPS has several highly competitive magnet programs such as the Science, Mathematics, and Computer Science Magnet Program at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and the countywide International Baccalaureate Programme (IB) at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville. Both programs have developed a measure of prestige since their creation in the 1980s.

Community stakeholders have cited numerous concerns about the potential shift to regional programs, including that there wouldn’t be enough students interested in high-level courses or enough teachers capable of teaching the courses.

“I still want to know how you’re going to support this innovation,” board member Brenda Wolff said. “I thank you for the dollar amounts, but it’s a lot more than just the money. How are you going to get these regional programs to be similar to the countywide programs.”

MCPS’s proposed plans

According to the recommendation, district high schools would be divided into six regions with four or five high schools in each region. MCPS staff recommended dividing high schools into the following regions:

Region one: Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walt Whitman in Bethesda, and Montgomery Blair, Albert Einstein and Northwood in Silver Spring;

Region two: James Hubert Blake and Springbrook in Silver Spring, Paint Branch in Burtonsville, and Sherwood in Sandy Spring;

Region three: Walter Johnson in Bethesda, Charles W. Woodward in Rockville, and Wheaton and John F. Kennedy in Silver Spring;

Region four: Richard Montgomery, Rockville, and Thomas S. Wootton in Rockville and Winston Churchill in Potomac;

Region five: Crown and Gaithersburg in Gaithersburg, Col. Zadok Magruder in Rockville, Damascus and Watkins Mill in Wheaton; and

Region six: Northwest in Germantown and Clarksburg, Poolesville, Seneca Valley and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg.

There would also be five program themes, with each high school having one to two programs that fall under the following themes:

Medical science and health care;

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM);

International Baccalaureate, humanities and language;

Leadership and public service, education; and

Visual and performing arts, design and communication.

Schools in different regions may offer slightly different programs under the same themes, according to a July 24 school board presentation. For example, one school in one region could have a criteria-based STEM program and interest-based engineering, cybersecurity and machine learning and data science programs. A school in another region could offer a criteria-based STEM program and interest-based engineering, programming and agricultural science programs.

Interest-based programs are admitted based on a lottery system. Criteria-based programs are admitted based on multiple factors, which may include materials such as a written application or the submission of portfolios, according to MCPS.

While each high school in a region would offer up to two themed programs, all schools would have opportunities for business, finance and entrepreneurship classes and advanced classes.

According to MCPS, students would continue to apply for programs through MCPS. Programs would initially offer 120 to 260 seats, depending on the program, student interest and space within the school, according to the presentation. Programs also would also preserve seats for local students who would like to attend their home school.

Students starting eighth grade in the coming school year (and who would graduate in 2030) and those currently in high school would be part of a “legacy cohort” and would be able to continue in their current programs until they graduate, according to an MCPS presentation during the July 24 school board meeting.

The first admissions process for the new regional programs would begin during the 2026-2027 school year. That means students who are entering seventh grade starting in the 2025-2026 school year would be eligible for regional programs the following school year and could continue in those programs until they graduate. During 2025-2026 and 2026-2027, the current and the newly proposed model would operate at the same time.

On Thursday, MCPS staff proposed the following programs for each of the high schools and regions:

Jeannie Franklin, director in the district’s consortia and applications department, said MCPS was working with high school principals to discuss what programs would look like at their schools moving forward.

MCPS staff introduced a sample of a regional program for medical science and health care, which would include a criteria-based program for medical science and interest-based programs in clinical health care, according to the presentation. MCPS staff said the medical science program would be similar to the biomedical science program currently offered at Wheaton High School. The program could include specific biomedical classes, related co-curricular and extra-curricular activities and capstone experiences such as internships or college courses.

The presentation included a sample of a programming model for Gaithersburg High School, which would include 300 to 340 seats for each program – 100 each preserved for local students – for a visual arts and design program and a medical science and health care program.

Costs and school board questions

The MCPS presentation noted that during the 2027-2028 school year, programming regions with five high schools would require 20 additional bus routes to transport students and regions with four high schools would need 12 additional bus routes. If six regions were created — three with five high schools and three with four high schools — that would require a total of 96 additional bus routes. The cost of operating a traditional bus is $100,000 and the cost of operating a special education bus is $130,000. So, the total cost of transportation for regional programming would be $9.6 million during the 2027-2028 school year in addition to other transportation costs, according to MCPS.

According to the fiscal year 2026 budget, which the school board adopted in June, the district allocated $164.6 million to the department of transportation services for fiscal year 2026, which began July 1.

Additionally, for the 2027-2028 school year, the opening of Crown High School in Gaithersburg and Charles W. Woodward High School in Rockville would each require 15 traditional school bus routes and five additional special education school bus routes.

With both the opening of the two high schools and the changes in programming, the district would need 126 more traditional school bus routes and 10 additional special education routes, bringing the total additional transportation costs for the 2027-2028 school year to $13.9 million.

The total cost of purchasing 136 additional diesel buses would be $25.2 million. If the buses were all electric, they would cost $54.4 million.

According to the presentation, the district is expecting to have increased transportation costs at first, as the two high schools open, new boundary assignments and program models are phased in and old ones are phased out.

The district’s sample of a medical science and health care program also showed associated costs.

According to the presentation, for the 2026-2027 school year, it would cost a total of about $57,400 to hire a part-time program coordinator and provide professional learning. During the 2027-2028 school year, implementing the program would cost a total of roughly $69,700, with the addition of a stipend for teachers who participate in after-school activities.

Over the next three school years following the 2027-2028 school year, the program’s cost would increase from about $92,100 for the 2028-2029 school year to roughly $156,500 for the 2029-2030 school year and approximately $151,000 for the 2030-2031 school year. The largest cost increase over those years would be making the program coordinator position full time plus costs for additional materials. The additional materials costs are eligible for grant funding and partial costs for professional learning could be covered by grants, according to MCPS.

According to the presentation, the district is assuming that it will have some savings once some existing bus routes are eliminated, based on changes in school boundaries and programs. MCPS staff said the total cost of programming changes should become “more modest” as regional programming is fully implemented, countywide programs are phased out and as the costs become focused on maintaining the programs, rather than starting them.

Board member Karla Silvestre asked what the district had learned over the years from implementing regional International Baccalaureate programs at high schools in addition to the long-standing countywide program at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville.

“We learned that the Richard Montgomery IB program is so highly established, very entrenched in our community, [it] continued to be the one program people sought after,” Franklin said, noting that the programs at other schools “did not reach the same levels of program offerings and enrollment” as did Richard Montgomery. “We believe that if all the programs are resourced equitably, that this program should look comparable to each region.”

Board Vice President Grace Rivera-Oven raised concerns about how the district would ensure and measure consistency between the regional programs, while President Julie Yang also questioned whether the district would be creating or developing a framework for the programs.

Taylor said it would likely help to reduce variance between programs if teachers and schools had peer programs they could work with.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. We are ready have this programmatic layout already built out in a lot of our schools,” Taylor said. “It’s just not available to every student. And so by replicating programs in each region, we can capture the learning from other places and put it into play.”