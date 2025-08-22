MCPS employee pay issues continue as administrator union complains of overwhelming HR work  

Some Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) employees are continuing to report pay issues despite the district’s repeated assurances that problems would be resolved, while the union representing MCPS administrators is complaining of unsustainable workloads for human resources employees, according to employees and Thursday’s county school board meeting.

MCPS spokesperson Liliana López told Bethesda Today on Thursday that “everyone has been accounted for and that everyone will be paid on Friday.”

“We hope that all the discrepancies have been resolved but would appreciate and encourage any team members who might experience any errors to reach out to the Employee and Retiree Service Center (ERSC) and let them know,” López said in a Thursday statement.

On July 28, the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union representing MCPS teachers, announced it filed a grievance against the district after employees experienced pay disruptions. In a July 28 statement, López said issues with the new MCPS payroll and human resources system caused the pay disruptions and “a small number of summer employees” who didn’t get pay as scheduled on July 25 would be paid by July 30.

- Advertisement -

MCEA President David Stein said in the July 28 statement that pay issues have been ongoing since the district rolled out the new platform during the 2024-2025 school year.

Then in an Aug. 1 message to MCPS staff, MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor said about 400 employees had received their expected pay, but 200 were still waiting for their full pay.

“Some members of Team MCPS are not getting paid as expected, and I want to be clear – this is completely unacceptable,” Taylor said in the message. “I am supremely sorry that this is happening and for the stress that some in Team MCPS are experiencing as a result of this. All employees deserve to be paid accurately and on time, and I know how disruptive and frustrating these issues are.”

Taylor said in the message that employees who have been negatively impacted should receive a paycheck Aug. 8 that would include pay for summer work hours that “were successfully entered” into the system.

On Aug. 8, some MCPS employees contacted Bethesda Today to say they still hadn’t been paid what they were owed. At that time, López said those identified with payment problems as of Aug. 8 would be paid by Aug. 12.

While some employees reported receiving their full pay, others who asked to remain anonymous due to fears of retaliation told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that they or their colleagues had yet to receive their full pay after past issues with paychecks.

At Thursday’s board meeting, Stein said during the public comment period that MCPS needed to ensure that educators are paid in full and on time.

“Like most other families in our community, educators can ill afford not to be paid on time,” Stein said. “Any remaining issues with [the human resources platform] must be addressed immediately and action must be taken to prevent this from ever occurring again.”

Amid the ongoing issues, Christine Handy, president of the Montgomery County Association of Administrators and Principals, said during the board meeting that the current workload in the district’s Department of Human Services was unsustainable.

- Advertisement -

“Many coordinators work 12 to 16 hours a day and put in additional hours on Saturday and Sunday,” said Handy, who spoke during the public comment period. “That is the equivalent of two full-time jobs.”

Handy told Bethesda Today the workload issue was connected to the restructuring of the human resources department, which formerly had assigned employees to handle a specific union. Now, Handy said, employees handle cases for several unions, creating challenges due to complicated contracts.

Taylor restructured the central office by cutting roughly 80 positions as part of the district’s fiscal year 2026 $3.6 billion operating budget approved by the school board in June. Fiscal year 2026 began July 1.

“We broke a system that wasn’t broken,” Handy said.

Additionally, Handy said using the new human resources staffing and payroll system regularly results in errors, the new pay structures for paraeducators is complicated and the human resources employees have limited time to learn the details of the contracts.