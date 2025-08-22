Become a Member
Become a Member
Government & Politics

Layoffs hit Bethesda USAID contractor after federal funding cut 

Plus: Brookville family displaced after house fire; Hollywood East Café in Wheaton to close

By Ashlyn Campbell
August 22, 2025 10:05 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Federal funding cuts forced USAID contractor Global Communities Inc. of Bethesda to lay off one-third of its staff — 44 employees – this month. [Washington Business Journal

Brookeville family displaced after house fire 

A family of five and a pet were displaced after a Thursday night fire in their Brookeville home. No one was injured, but the fire caused about $250,000 in damage, according to authorities. [DC News Now

Hollywood East Café in Wheaton to close 

- Advertisement -

Opened in 1996, Hollywood East Cafe in Wheaton, a popular Chinese restaurant, is expected to close this weekend after nearly 30 years. [Source of the Spring

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 82 

In case you missed it:  

County police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Long Branch

Sponsored
Contests and Events

Three heat-related fatalities in MoCo among 30 statewide this summer

MoCo school board appoints elementary, middle school principals  

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA