Layoffs hit Bethesda USAID contractor after federal funding cut 

Federal funding cuts forced USAID contractor Global Communities Inc. of Bethesda to lay off one-third of its staff — 44 employees – this month. [Washington Business Journal]

Brookeville family displaced after house fire

A family of five and a pet were displaced after a Thursday night fire in their Brookeville home. No one was injured, but the fire caused about $250,000 in damage, according to authorities. [DC News Now]

Hollywood East Café in Wheaton to close

Opened in 1996, Hollywood East Cafe in Wheaton, a popular Chinese restaurant, is expected to close this weekend after nearly 30 years. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 82

