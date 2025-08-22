Laid-off fed workers head back to school — now as teachers

Ethan Taylor used to work for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Abigail Norris used to work at the General Services Administration.

Jacob Baroch planned on a career in federal service while he was working at the National Institutes of Health.

But all three lost their jobs in the massive cuts carried out by Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

Now, they’re days away from starting new careers in classrooms. Taylor and Baroch were hired as full-time teachers with the Montgomery County Public Schools system.

