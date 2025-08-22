Become a Member
Laid-off fed workers head back to school — now as teachers

14 starting jobs next week in MCPS classrooms

By Kate Ryan - WTOP
August 22, 2025 12:47 p.m.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters building.
MCPS and Board of Education headquarters in Rockville. Credit: Elia Griffin

Ethan Taylor used to work for the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Abigail Norris used to work at the General Services Administration.

Jacob Baroch planned on a career in federal service while he was working at the National Institutes of Health.

But all three lost their jobs in the massive cuts carried out by Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration.

Now, they’re days away from starting new careers in classrooms. Taylor and Baroch were hired as full-time teachers with the Montgomery County Public Schools system.

Read more on WTOP.com.

This article was written by Bethesda Today’s partner WTOP News and republished with permission. Sign up for WTOP’s breaking news, traffic and weather alerts and emails today.

