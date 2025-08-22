FBI searches Bethesda home of former Trump national security adviser John Bolton

FBI agents were searching Friday morning the Bethesda home of John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during President Donald Trump’s first term, in connection with an investigation into whether he illegally possessed or shared classified information, according to The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the FBI told the Post that agents are conducting “court authorized activity in the area” and had no further comment.

A spokesperson for Montgomery County police said in an email to Bethesda Today that county police are not involved in the investigation and were on scene at Bolton’s Bethesda home to provide traffic control.

Bolton served as the third national security adviser for Trump during his first term, and has since heavily criticized the president. Bolton published a book in 2020 called The Room Where it Happened, which the Trump administration attempted to block from publication by arguing it contained classified information, according to The New York Times.

- Advertisement -

Whether Bolton could be prosecuted for criminally disclosing classified information was investigated in late 2020 by then-Attorney General William P. Barr, but the investigation ended without charges in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s administration, the Post reported.

According to published photos and online records, Bolton’s two-story white home with a large driveway is near the Hillmead neighborhood of Bethesda and near the Beltway. On Friday morning, dozens of news outlets and reporters were positioned outside the home as FBI agents exited and reentered. Meanwhile, passersby walking dogs or on bicycles stopped to watch the activity in the leafy neighborhood of homes with large yards off of a busy two-lane road.

According to the Post, Bolton is one of Trump’s political enemies who has become the latest target of the U.S. Justice Department. The department also has opened investigations into New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) and former FBI director James B. Comey.

Trump revoked U.S. Secret Service protection for Bolton when he took office in January. Bolton was granted the protection because of threats on his life from Iran, according to the Times.

Neighbor Bob Deans told Bethesda Today on Friday morning that the search was “preposterous.”

“Whatever we think about John Bolton’s views, the fact is, he’s a law-abiding public servant. He’s free to express his opinion, and this is an abuse of office, trying to silence a critic in violation of his First Amendment rights,” Deans said. “It shouldn’t be happening here in Bethesda. It shouldn’t be happening anywhere in the United States of America. It’s an outrage.”

Dean, who has lived in Bethesda for more than 30 years, cycled to Bolton’s home to check out the scene. He said he often runs along the road and noted he would see the Secret Service stationed outside Bolton’s house before Trump canceled Bolton’s security detail in January.