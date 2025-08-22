Electric golf caddy likely sparked Rockville house fire

An electric golf caddy stored in a car trunk likely sparked a Friday morning fire that caused more than $300,000 in damage to a Rockville home, MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer said Friday morning in a social media post.

ICYMI (~845a) Mimosa Farm Ct, 2-sty SFH; fire in attached garage, extension into main structure; 1 occupant & 2 dogs got out, no injury; Origin/Cause, accidental, likely involved electric powered golf caddy/cart (lithium batteries), in garage; Damage >$300K pic.twitter.com/X2EmLRm4Dp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) August 22, 2025

The homeowner and two dogs escaped the home without injury, but are now displaced, he told Bethesda Today on Friday afternoon.

Around 8:45 a.m., MCFRS crews were dispatched to the 13000 block of Mimosa Farm Court for a report of a fire, Piringer’s post said. Responding crews encountered a blaze in the attached garage of a single-family home.

As many as 60 firefighters responded to fight the blaze, Piringer said.

He said the homeowner was first alerted to the fire when their dogs began barking. Upon investigating, the homeowner smelled smoke that seemed to be coming from the garage. When the homeowner opened the door to the garage, they saw a car inside on fire, Piringer said.

The blaze eventually extended from the garage into the home’s attic and walls, causing significant damage, Piringer said.

He said investigators believe the fire started accidentally and likely involved an electric-powered golf caddy that used lithium-ion batteries. The caddy had been in the trunk of the homeowner’s car.

Piringer said it was important for residents to learn the precautions to take with electronics, appliances, scooters and bikes that use lithium-ion batteries, as well as how to properly use, store and charge them.

🔋Lithium Battery Safety 101 @MontgomeryCoMD amount & use of Lithium Ion batteries is growing much faster than most people's knowledge of their fire safety. Here's your ‘one-minute’ read. #DYK @mcfrs has responded to several recent fires/explosions associated w/ batteries pic.twitter.com/EVpRLu7ROl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 13, 2024

He urged people not to leave electric-powered vehicles or other items charging unattended and to avoid overcharging them.

“Most people don’t think about it, but the main thing is, people tend to overcharge their stuff,” Piringer said, noting that accessories and cords for the electronics can also be a fire hazard and ignite nearby combustibles.