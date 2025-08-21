Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Man charged in connection with White Oak shooting that injured one

Suspect faces attempted first-degree murder charge in July 28 incident

By Elia Griffin
August 21, 2025 2:29 p.m. | Updated: August 21, 2025 2:31 p.m.
Montgomery County Department of Police cruiser with shadows on the side door.
Photo by Mishka Espey.

Montgomery County police have charged a man with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a July 28 shooting that injured another man in the White Oak neighborhood of Silver Spring, the department said Thursday in a press release.

Joseph Gordon, 35, of an unknown address, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and several firearm-related charges, police said.

After his arrest on Wednesday, Gordon was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville. At a Thursday afternoon bond hearing at the Montgomery County District Court in Rockville, Judge John C. Moffett ordered Gordon be held without bond, according to digital court records.

Gordon is being represented by a public defender, digital court records indicate. The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s request for comment Thursday afternoon from Gordon’s public defender.

The shooting occurred the morning of July 28 in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive, according to police. Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to the location for the report of a shooting.

The area of the shooting is near the White Oak Shopping Center at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive.

Responding officers found a 40-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. The officers “provided life-saving measures” to the man. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews later transported the injured man, who was in serious condition, to a local hospital.

Investigators later determined Gordon was a suspect in the shooting because the two men allegedly had been involved in an “ongoing dispute,” according to the release.

