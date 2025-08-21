Virginia woman dies in fall from Beltway overpass in Bethesda

A 36-year-old Virginia woman died Wednesday night after falling from an overpass on the outer loop of the Beltway near MacArthur Boulevard and Clara Barton Parkway in Bethesda, Maryland State Police said Thursday morning in a press release.

State police are investigating the incident and have identified the woman who died as Madina Rhine of McLean, Virginia. The release did not state why or how Rhine fell.

Around 10:20 p.m., state police were dispatched to the outer loop of the Beltway before the American Legion Bridge for a welfare check, the release said. Responding troopers located an unoccupied silver Toyota 4Runner parked on the right shoulder.

Shortly after, troopers located Rhine along MacArthur Boulevard below the Beltway overpass, the release said. Rhine was unresponsive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews were dispatched to the incident around 10:45 p.m., according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer. County police officers also responded, the release said.

MCFRS crews pronounced Rhine dead at the scene. She was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, state police said.

Piringer told Bethesda Today on Thursday morning that the person fell onto “remote terrain” in between roadways near the Clara Barton Parkway exit from the Beltway. At the time, he did not know Rhine’s identity but said the person suffered traumatic injuries from the fall.

Piringer said the fall “seemed to be accidental,” and there was only one vehicle at the scene when first responders arrived.

State police are urging anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2100.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.