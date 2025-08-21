‘An awful time to leave’: Three laid-off U.S. Department of Education lawyers aim to fill gaps with new law firm

Being laid off earlier this year by the Trump administration from their jobs as U.S. Department of Education lawyers was upsetting for Montgomery County residents Jill Siegelbaum and Emily Merolli and Josie Eskow Skinner, who grew up in Bethesda – but not as difficult as leaving behind their work and clients.

“One of the things that was the most difficult process was the realization that the work we were doing and the clients that we were supporting … we effectively … had to abandon them,” Siegelbaum told Bethesda Today recently. “At a time where the legal landscape for educational institutions is so uncertain and the stakes are getting very, very high, it just struck us as an awful time to leave them without [legal] advice.”

With no one in the federal government seeming to fill the void of providing legal guidance created by layoffs at the department, the three women decided to create their own education law firm — Sligo Law Group — which officially launched Aug. 13 in Washington, D.C. The firm plans to serve a range of clients, including state educational agencies, local school systems, higher education stakeholders, and advocacy groups, covering topics such as federal compliance, grants, and civil rights.

“We loved our workplace, but we were there because we’re all mission-driven people for whom education is kind of at the forefront of what we care about,” Merolli said. “We just … care about what education means for our society, what it means for our democracy, and wanted to be able to continue to provide these supports to institutions and to students who need it now more than ever.”

Being laid off

In March, the Trump administration cut the workforce of the federal education department nearly in half by firing more than 1,300 employees as part of what U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon called an effort to deliver services more effectively, according to The New York Times.

Siegelbaum said six of the seven divisions in the department’s Office of General Counsel were eliminated. The general counsel office provides legal counsel and advice to the education department and stakeholders such as higher education institutions, local school districts and states.

The women worked in different divisions and their final days in the department were in early August.

Siegelbaum, who lives in Silver Spring and whose kids attend Montgomery County public schools, worked for 20 years for the education department and was the head of the Division of Business and Administrative Law in the general counsel office. Siegelbaum said her work ranged from labor contracts to privacy issues.

Merolli, a Takoma Park resident whose children also attend county public schools, worked in the general counsel’s office for 12 years in the Division of Legislative Council where she worked with policymakers, Congress, the White House and other stakeholders on the development of federal education legislation.

For 11 years, Skinner worked on federal grant programs in the Division of Elementary, Secondary, Adult and Vocational Education for groups including foster students and homeless students. Skinner grew up in Bethesda and attended Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, and now lives in College Park, where her children attend Prince George’s County public schools.

Education law concerns

Although it was difficult to lose their jobs, the women said they were most concerned about how the firings would impact education throughout the country.

“The overarching fear for me when these [layoffs] happened was … that we are part of a whole system that is intended to stand up these protections to make sure that … students in America, including our foreign exchange students and our immigrant students … have access to high quality education and that they can trust that when they walk into their classrooms, they are being met with a safe and healthy learning environment,” Merolli said.

With the gutting of the general counsel’s office, Siegelbaum said the women expect to see gaps in the department’s guidance for institutions in areas such as grants, accreditation and civil rights and disabilities. The lack of guidance from lawyers within the education department also comes at a time when the education law field is becoming increasingly chaotic, Merolli said.

Skinner and Merolli said this includes school districts having to navigate issues such as the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor, a case against MCPS that raised the question of whether the district infringed upon parents’ First Amendment rights by including storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters in elementary school classes without allowing families to opt out based on religious beliefs. In June, the court ruled MCPS must allow opt-outs until ongoing litigation filed by a group of parents against the district and the county school board is resolved.

“[The] decision created a lot of questions for people about what exactly is required from schools in terms of notification, opt-out procedures,” Skinner said. “It kind of was a mandate without a lot of directions.”

Skinner and Merolli said the federal targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and the weaponization of civil rights investigations, most often against higher education institutions, create a number of issues as stakeholders attempt to follow the law without gaining notice by the Trump administration.

Joining the women in their firm are three other former education department lawyers, Michael Anderson, Lisa Wells Harris and Lydia Makande. Their combined experience, Siegelbaum said, gives them a unique perspective.

“We’ve served for both kinds of administrations on both sides of the aisle. We’ve been implementing policies from Republican administrations, we’ve implemented policies and assisted with policies for Democratic administrations,” Siegelbaum said. “So it helps us see the whole picture while we’re staring down this new and unknown issue, and it can help inform how we can assist a school in navigating it.”

Skinner said career staff in the education department provide objective, nonpartisan advice and ensure laws are being implemented as intended.

“A lot of what we want to do now is that same type of work, making sure the law is implemented as written,” Skinner said. “That it’s not being used for political purposes.”

The trio said their goal is to ensure all students have access to education and that students aren’t being used as political pawns. Merolli said too often equal access to education is taken for granted, noting that it’s only been 50 to 70 years since the landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education, and the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“This idea of equitable access to education is a very new one, and we forget how fragile it is,” Merolli said. “Working as much as we can to provide equitable access to high quality, free education that’s free from political interference is the most important thing that we can be doing to support our kids, to support … kids in America generally, and just democracy as a whole.”