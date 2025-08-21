Should MoCo use a robot to deter crime in downtown Silver Spring parking garage?

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is seeking community input on a planned pilot program that would launch a 420-pound security robot named Parker in a downtown Silver Spring parking garage, according to a press release from the department.

The department is holding public outreach events in downtown Silver Spring this month and in September to discuss the Star Wars-like security robot and $90,000 pilot program with residents, answer questions and gage the public’s interest, the release said.

The department’s goal in deploying the robot is to deter crime such as motor vehicle break-ins, auto thefts, robberies and assaults in the Town Square Parking Garage at 786 Ellsworth Drive. The Town Square garage has more than 1,280 parking spaces on seven different levels, making it one of the “largest and most frequented” garages in the county, according to the release. More than 9,000 customers visit the garage monthly.

“We know that crime and vandalism are concerns for the public in our parking garages, and the addition of Parker will provide extra security presence,” MCDOT Director Chris Conklin said in the release. “The security robot can also be used to summon help during an emergency.”

- Advertisement -

The outreach events will be held on:

Aug. 31 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ethiopian Day Festival at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place;

Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silver Spring End of Summer Festival at the Silver Spring Civic Building at 1 Veterans Place;

Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Silver Spring Parking Sales Store at 801 Ellsworth Drive; and

Sept. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Silver Spring Parking Sales Store at 801 Ellsworth Drive.

Amharic and Spanish interpreters will be at the events to provide information and answer questions, the release said. Feedback from all participants will be gathered via electronic and paper surveys.

The robot will not be present at the event, according to the release. However, there will be a life-size cut-out of the robot, MCDOT said.

Residents who are not able to attend the outreach events can email the transportation department’s Parking Division with their feedback at Parking@montgomerycountymd.gov or fill out an online survey at this link.

Concerns and skepticism

The outreach events come at the request of County Council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4) after councilmembers expressed concerns and skepticism about the MCDOT pilot program during a July 29 briefing by transportation department officials.

The pilot program was initially launched in June at the Ellsworth Drive garage. However, councilmembers have said they did not know it was occurring until seeing TV coverage of the program on June 11. Stewart and councilmember Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3), chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, sent a letter to MCDOT on June 12 asking the department to pause the program until the council could receive a briefing on it.

Conklin told the council at the July 29 briefing that the goal of the pilot program is to “create an additional visible presence of security in the parking facilities” in a “way that is more obvious than perhaps a camera mounted on a wall or an occasional security guard.”

While public safety pilot programs are not subject to council votes or public hearings because they are funded by budget allocations for projects of such nature, Stewart has said it is important for the council and the community to be aware of any programs that involve surveillance.

What is Parker?

According to Conklin, the robot will be deployed to monitor motor vehicle break-ins, theft of vehicles, criminal mischief, safety hazards, loitering and trespassing using an internal video camera. The 5-foot-tall robot was developed by Knightscope, a California-based company that partnered with MCDOT for the pilot program. The company has been the subject of controversy due to safety incidents and complaints of inefficacy involving the robots. In 2016, a California toddler was injured after being knocked over by one of the robots in a mall.

- Advertisement -

MCDOT is the sole owner of data recorded by the robot, but Knightscope can view footage for servicing purposes. In addition, the footage from Parker will only be stored for 30 days and security footage is shared with county police for investigations, according to the release.

While deployed in the garage, Parker has lights and sirens that can be activated and a call button that can be used to contact county parking security, the release said. The robot can detect the presence of people and read license plates, but it will not have facial recognition capabilities or record audio. MCDOT does not plan for the robot to be used for parking enforcement.

According to MCDOT, 71% of security incidents in county-owned parking garages and lots occur in Silver Spring. The county’s garages are located in Silver Spring, Wheaton and Bethesda.

“Most of the incidents that occur in the parking facilities are minor in nature,” Conklin told the council. “We do not have a lot of person-to-person violence in the incidents in these garages. The vast majority are damage to property, theft of property or loitering.”

More serious incidents have occurred in county-owned parking garages in recent years. In December 2022, a Silver Spring man was shot and killed in the Wayne Avenue garage in downtown Silver Spring while meeting up with his family to get ice cream. No one has been arrested in the incident. Six months later in July 2023, a man was shot and killed inside the Thayer-Silver Spring Garage at 913 Silver Spring Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. County garages have also been the site of suicides.

Former Bethesda Today reporter Ginny Bixby contributed to this story.