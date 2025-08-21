MCPS to supply ‘refrigerator curriculum’ in response to Supreme Court opt-out ruling

Every nine weeks, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will be sending home one-page overviews of topics and readings that classes will cover in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June requiring the district to allow families to opt out of lessons based on their religious beliefs.

MCPS Superintendent Thomas Taylor referred to the initiative as “refrigerator curriculum” during a Wednesday press briefing with County Executive Marc Elrich.

“Each nine weeks, we are going to send the topics and the reading list for your child’s classes home to you, both in a digital and a paper format, so that you as a parent know what’s being talked about in your child’s classroom,” Taylor said during the briefing. “You can magnet it into your refrigerator and refer back to it.”

The initiative comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Mahmoud v. Taylor, which raised the question of whether MCPS infringed upon the parents’ right under the First Amendment to exercise their religion when it included storybooks with LGBTQ+ characters in its curriculum without allowing families to opt out based on religious beliefs. The high court ruled in a 6-3 decision that parents with objections should be allowed to opt out until ongoing litigation filed by a group of parents against the school board and MCPS is resolved.

- Advertisement -

“A government burdens the religious exercise of parents when it requires them to submit their children to instruction that poses ‘a very real threat of undermining’ the religious beliefs and practices that the parents wish to instill,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion for the court. “Based on these principles, we conclude that the parents are likely to succeed in their challenge to the Board’s policies.”

The high court’s opinion in the case against MCPS and the county school board will directly impact MCPS policies and is likely to have far-reaching effects on public schools nationwide.

In June, Mark Graber, a constitutional law professor at the University of Maryland Baltimore’s Carey School of Law, said the case would “turn schools into a cafeteria,” with parents picking and choosing what students can opt out of based on religious beliefs.

Local leaders decried the decision, with Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass (D-At-large) describing it as a “painful setback.” Glass, who is running for county executive in 2026, is the council’s first openly gay member. He said the ruling sends a “chilling message.”

On Wednesday, Taylor said the district was focusing on the mandate as a “positive and a way to communicate better with our parents and our community.”

“One of the things that our parents ask for all the time is, ‘What is my child learning in the classroom?’ ” Taylor said. “And if you’ve ever had this parent moment where you’ve got your kids sitting across the dinner table and you say, ‘What did you learn at school today?’ … You don’t really get a whole lot of depth of information.”

According to Taylor, every nine weeks the district is going to send home a list of lesson and reading topics. The district also will have a centralized process so when a family wants to opt out a student from a lesson because of religious beliefs, the family can fill out a form and an alternative assignment can be created.

Taylor acknowledged that this process will create a significant administrative burden — which MCPS lawyers had argued would happen while representing the district before the Supreme Court.

Taylor also noted that sometimes in school, topics that “run counter to someone’s ideas” are introduced and taught, which is a part of the educational process.

- Advertisement -

“We’re trying to minimize the administrative burden to the extent practical by centralizing the process through this form,” Taylor said during the briefing. “And we’re trying to increase the communication with our parents by disclosing what the topics lists are because we want our parents to be engaged with their children’s learning.”

The Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), the union that represents teachers, said in June that it was “seriously concerned about the ramifications that this decision will have on already overburdened educators.” MCEA President David Stein told Bethesda Today on Wednesday that MCPS seems to be trying to minimize any burden on teachers by creating the one-page overviews and processing the opt-out requests in the central office, rather than having teachers do it themselves.

“There are still, I think, some concerns left about what the burden is going to be on providing alternative texts or assignments or grading tasks that need to be done, and we need to be vigilant about that and make sure that is not unduly increasing the teacher’s workload,” he said.

Taylor said the more time parents give teachers when informing them of opt-outs, the better the quality of the alternative assignments will be.

“We chose the timeline of providing curriculum a quarter in advance, or a nine-week period in advance, so that that parents have time to digest what their children would be reading and what their children will be talking about in class, but also to operate with some transparency as to how our classrooms are operating and what they’re talking about,” Taylor said.