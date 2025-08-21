MoCo school board appoints elementary, middle school principals  

The Montgomery County school board unanimously approved several appointments at its Thursday meeting, including an associate superintendent for special education and principals for Benjamin Banneker Middle School in Burtonsville and Francis Scott Key Middle and Fairland Elementary in Silver Spring.

Deyjah Chappell was appointed to serve as the principal of Benjamin Banneker Middle. According to MCPS, Chappell has worked for Montgomery County Public Schools for four years, most recently as the assistant principal of Sherwood High School in Olney. According to the middle school’s website, Panagiota Tsonis, the former Newport Mill Middle School principal, was serving as the acting principal of Benjamin Banneker. Ahmed Adelekan, the former principal of Benjamin Banneker, was appointed to serve as the principal of James Hubert Blake High School in Silver Spring in July.

Justin Krop will be the new principal of Francis Scott Key Middle School. Krop formerly served as the principal intern at Albert Einstein High School in Kensington and, according to MCPS, has worked in the district for 14 years as a paraeducator, special education teacher and assistant principal. According to the Key Middle School website, Norman Coleman previously served as the middle school’s principal. According to the MCPS directory, Coleman currently serves as a director in the MCPS Department of Student Conduct and Appeals.

Saanura James was appointed to serve as the principal of Fairland Elementary School. According to MCPS, James has worked in the district for 28 years as a teacher, instructional specialist, staff development teacher and most recently as the assistant principal at Benjamin Banneker.

The board also appointed Lisa Gaillard-Jones to serve as an associate superintendent in the Division of Special Education Services. Gaillard-Jones formerly served as principal of Rock Terrace School. The Rockville school provides special education services for students ages 11 to 21 who have a range of cognitive disabilities.