From Bethesda Magazine: A Potomac local shares his insights after decades in the landscaping business

Landscape architect Bernie Mihm started Fine Earth Landscape in 1977, while he was a student at the University of Maryland. He has grown the company to more than 100 employees, and services range from major projects costing hundreds of thousands of dollars to others requiring “a couple of hours of pruning.” The company has amassed more than 150 industry awards. Mihm’s best-known creation is the Family Heritage Garden at Number One Observatory Circle in Northwest Washington, D.C., done at the behest of then-Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill. The garden honors the residence’s previous vice presidents.

Mihm, 67, lives in Poolesville with his wife, Kathy. The couple met in North Bethesda as teens through a serendipitous fender bender when he (unintentionally) bumped into her at a stop sign. Mihm has a way of making accidents turn out in his favor: This is his story of a catastrophe that changed his behavior—and the way he looks at life.

Like a lot of young people in business, I got really upset over what I now consider little things. I was getting angry and upset over things I now realize were really not worth losing sleep over. Things like “this employee didn’t show up,” or “this job took longer than I expected.” I was never a yeller but, in my mind, I was always looking for someone to get mad at.

As I put 30 or 40 years into the business, I did mellow a bit—but it was one event that really stands out as a defining moment [of change], and that’s when I made the biggest mistake of my career.

We were constructing a swimming pool and landscaping on a steep hillside in Bethesda. I neglected to instruct my crews to protect the beautiful new swimming pool overnight during our installation. As fate would have it, we had tremendous thunderstorms one night while the unfinished landscaping was in progress. The clients’ beautiful new pool was a disaster, filled with dirt and mud.

The clients, of course, were less than thrilled and, frankly, I was expecting them—rightfully, of course—to ream me out for my mistake. To their great credit and being the wonderful people that they are, they remained perfectly calm. Of course, they were disappointed, but they didn’t know me well at the time and they didn’t know what I was going to do. As it happened, I took a “money is no object, no expense too great” approach to making it right, and in the end—it took a couple of weeks—it all turned out beautifully.

I definitely had a change after that—a change in attitude—and it affected every part of my life. There are things that are super important in life—family, friends, health—and there are other things that are less important and not worth getting angry about. I don’t ignore the little things. I just put them in a better perspective now.

The clients have enjoyed their pool and their landscaping immensely. They have referred me to friends and neighbors in the years since, and we have become friends as well.

And that beautiful project ended up winning a regional award and then a national grand award.

—As told to Buzz McClain

This appears in the July/August 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.