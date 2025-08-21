Police identify pedestrian killed in Germantown collision

Montgomery County police have identified Branden Corey Williams, 34, as the man who died Wednesday morning after he was struck by a car in Germantown, the department said Thursday in a press release.

According to police, Williams attempted to cross Frederick Road, also known as state Route 355, just south of Ridge Road when he was struck by a black 2022 Toyota Corolla. The Toyota had been traveling southbound on Frederick Road.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Frederick Road and Ridge Road around 7:35 a.m. for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian, according to the release. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information about the collision to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

According to police spokesperson Casandra Tressler, fatal collision investigations can take anywhere from eight to 12 weeks to conclude.

Williams is the 10th pedestrian who has been killed this year in a vehicle collision in the county, according to ZeroDeathsMd.gov.

Here is a list of the pedestrian fatalities that have occurred in the county since June:

In 2016, the county adopted a plan for Vision Zero, which is a global road safety initiative aiming to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries by the end of 2030. However, since the adoption, the county has not seen a significant decline in pedestrian fatalities despite efforts to improve road safety, according to traffic data.