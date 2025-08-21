Become a Member
Olney’s Field of Screams cancels 2025 season for fullrenovation

Plus: Germantown biopharma company gets first FDA approval; County to offer adult bike, e-scooter classes this fall

By Staff
August 21, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 21, 2025 1:27 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Field of Screams, a haunted house and trail attraction located in Olney, will undergo renovations described by the company as a “full reimagining,” and will be closed for the 2025 season.

“This was our decision, and after 23 years, it’s time to rebuild our foundation and create something truly unforgettable,” the statement said. [WMAR2 Baltimore]

Germantown biopharma company gets first FDA approval

Precigen, a Germantown-based biopharmaceutical company, earned approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for an immunotherapy called Papzimeos, which provides a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, a rare respiratory disease. [Washington Business Journal]

County to offer adult bike and e-scooter classes this fall

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation is hosting classes in September, October and November aimed at teaching adults how to ride bicycles and e-scooters. The classes cost $10 for residents. Those interested can register online. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy with a high near 75 degrees.

In case you missed it:

Eight MCPS schools among state’s top 25 in annual ranking 

‘Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House’ brings a Montgomery Village horror story to the screen

One teen dead after shooting in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood

