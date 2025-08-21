County police identify 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Long Branch

Montgomery County police have identified 17-year-old Jaril Verde Murillo as the teen who died in a shooting Tuesday night in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood, the department said Thursday in a press release.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, police said. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Officers found Verde Murillo around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of University Boulevard East suffering from an “apparent gunshot wound,” police said. The officers were responding to reports of shots fired and a “person down” in the road.

The area of the shooting is in Long Branch near the intersection of University Boulevard and Piney Branch Road, and the New Hampshire Estates Neighborhood Park.

Responding officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews performed “life-saving measures,” but Verde Murillo was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Two other teen boys who were with Verde Murillo were not injured.

According to police, the incident began as Verde Murillo, who has no fixed address, and the two teens were walking on a path toward the Foxhall Apartments at 8715 Piney Branch Road. As they were walking, an unknown suspect or suspects shot in the direction of the teens and then fled.

Verde Murillo was struck by gunfire and “collapsed” on University Boulevard East, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined Verde Murillo died from the gunshot wound, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information about possible suspects or the shooting to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County or to call 1-866-411-8477. Tips can remain anonymous and those leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000, police said.