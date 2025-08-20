Eight MCPS schools among state’s top 25 in annual ranking 

Eight Montgomery County public schools are ranked among the top 25 high schools in Maryland, according to annual rankings released Wednesday by U.S. News & World Report.

Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda ranked No. 2, maintaining its standing from last year’s list, and Thomas S. Wootton High in Rockville ranked No. 3, behind Eastern Technical High School in Baltimore, which ranked No. 1.

Among the publication’s national rankings of the top 17,901 schools, Whitman ranked No. 130 and Wootton ranked No. 191. According to the report, U.S. News & World Report uses six factors to determine its rankings:

College readiness, based on the number of seniors who earned a “qualifying score” on Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams;

Aggregate scores on math, science and reading state assessments students need to graduate;

Whether performance on math, science and reading state assessments “exceeded expectations given the school’s proportion of underserved students”;

Performance on state assessments for Black, Hispanic and low-income students;

Proportions of seniors who took and earned a “qualifying score on AP and/or IB exams in multiple content areas”; and

A school’s graduation rate.

Using those factors, schools earned a percentile score between 0 and 100.

While Whitman High held on to its No. 2 position in this year’s rankings, Wootton High moved up one spot from No. 4 to No. 3. Walter Johnson High in Bethesda, which was ranked No. 15 in Maryland last year, moved up to No. 14.

Several other schools in MCPS made the list, but dropped in rankings, including Poolesville High, which dropped from No. 3 last year to No. 4 this year. Winston Churchill High in Potomac also dropped from No. 5 to No. 8.

Last year, Richard Montgomery High was No. 6 and this year the Rockville school ranked No. 11. Ranked as No. 10 last year, Bethesda-Chevy Chase High in Bethesda fell to No. 20 on this year’s list. Northwest High in Germantown also dropped, from No. 20 to No. 21.