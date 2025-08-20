Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

One teen dead after shooting in Silver Spring’s Long Branch neighborhood

No suspect is in custody after Tuesday night incident on University Boulevard East

By Elia Griffin
August 20, 2025 11:02 a.m.
Close-up photo on blue and red police lights
Credit: Getty Images

Montgomery County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy Tuesday night on University Boulevard East in Silver Spring, the department said Wednesday morning in a statement.

No suspects are in custody, police said, and no information about the suspect was available.

County police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to the 700 block of University Boulevard East for the report of a shooting, according to the statement. Later, a call was received for a “person down” in the road.

The area of the shooting is in the Long Branch neighborhood near the intersection of University Boulevard and Piney Branch Road, and the New Hampshire Estates Neighborhood Park.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Responding officers located two other people at the scene who were not injured. Just after 12:45 a.m., police said on social media that the scene was secure.

Police are actively investigating the incident, and more information will be released, including the teen’s identity, following proper notification of next of kin, the statement said.

