Jawando officially files to run for county executive

Montgomery County Council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) has officially filed with the state to run for county executive in the 2026 election, according to state elections board records.



While Jawando announced his campaign in May, candidates must file paperwork with the county and state elections boards in order to officially appear on the ballot. The deadline to do so is February 2026. Jawando filed Tuesday.

“This is how democracy should work—transparent, accountable, and rooted in the values of the people it serves,” Jawando said Wednesday in a press release announcing he had filed his statement of candidacy. “We’re proud to run a campaign that reflects the integrity, diversity, and determination of our community.”

Jawando, who lives in Ashton, is running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is amid his final two years in office due to term limits. A November referendum approved by voters amended the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

Jawando, along with two of his fellow councilmembers, Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) of Bethesda and Evan Glass (D-At-large) of Silver Spring, are considered frontrunners for the seat. Neither Friedson or Glass has filed official statements of candidacy, according to state elections board records.



Democrats Mithun Banerjee, a Silver Spring-based project manager, and Celeste Iroha, a Silver Spring-based registered medical assistant, have also filed paperwork to run for county executive.

According to his press release, Jawando also applied to participate in the county’s public campaign financing system. This means he can receive $6 for each dollar of the first $50 of a qualifying contribution received from a county resident, $4 for each dollar for the second $50 and $2 for each dollar for the third $50 from the public election fund. The maximum limit on public funds is $750,000. These amounts are different for council candidates.

“By participating in public financing, we’re sending a clear message: we don’t need to rely on big money or corporate interests to build a winning campaign,” Jawando said in Wednesday’s news release. “We’re powered by people, and we’re ready to fight for them every day.”

According to campaign finance paperwork filed by Jawando Tuesday, he has raised nearly $81,000, of which $68,500 qualifies for public matching funds. He’s requesting about $215,000 in matching money from the fund.

Glass has also stated he plans to participate in the county’s public election fund program. A campaign finance report was not available for Glass on Wednesday in the state’s reporting system. Friedson is participating in traditional campaign fundraising and has raised more than $1 million so far, according to campaign finance records.

By opting to use the county’s public financing system, Glass and Jawando are not able to carry over funds from previous campaigns as Friedson can. That gives Friedson a preliminary financial advantage.

Jawando has been critical of Friedson’s traditional approach to campaign financing, accusing him of taking money from developers.

When Elrich publicly endorsed Jawando at the May 21 event, both politicians appeared to attack Friedson and the size of his campaign war chest.

“You cannot elect a county executive who already has millions of dollars from developers,” Elrich said while endorsing Jawando.

Jawando expressed a similar sentiment, urging those in attendance to donate to his campaign.

“One of my opponents has $1 million funded by developers,” he said.

According to Friedson’s finance reports, contributions to his campaign in late 2024 and the beginning of this year included a mix of smaller and larger monetary donations, some from community members, but others linked to names associated with housing and commercial developers.

Friedson defended his use of traditional fundraising in an interview with Bethesda Today at his campaign launch event in June.

“This is a grassroots campaign. We have been building support even in the last couple of weeks, from every corner of Montgomery County,” he said. “We have small-dollar contributions that we have received from every corner of our community, and I’m extremely proud of that.”