‘Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House’ brings a Montgomery Village horror story to the screen

“Hi, I’m looking for Don Neily. If that’s you, you might remember me. I’m Ruben Castaneda, I covered the Hilda Rosa Dos Santos case for The Washington Post.”

It was a Sunday morning in April 2024 and I had traveled more than 1,000 miles from Washington, D.C., to a home in a Midwestern subdivision with one goal – find Don Neily, a retired FBI agent who investigated the mistreatment of Dos Santos, an undocumented Brazilian woman who was the victim of domestic slavery in Montgomery Village. The mistreatment was revealed in federal court testimony in 2000.

I was freelancing as a fixer for Katia Lund, an American Brazilian filmmaker who was working on a docuseries about the case. In recent years, a Brazilian podcast had drawn attention to the bizarre life of Margarida Bonetti, one of Dos Santos’s alleged abusers, inside a decaying mansion, creating a sensation in Brazil. Lund said she wanted to focus on Dos Santos, on the mistreatment she suffered and how she persevered and survived.

As I stood in the driveway, awaiting a response from the middle-aged man puttering in the garage, Lund and her team were halfway into their two-week window for shooting interviews. The director and her producer had told me Neily was crucial to the story they wanted to tell about the mistreatment of Dos Santos and the FBI agent’s investigation. I’d been trying to reach Neily for weeks, sending messages to possible email addresses, calling phone numbers that were not his. When a producer obtained a possible current address in the Midwest, I called several local publications, hoping to find a journalist willing to check it out. No one responded to my phone calls or emails, so I decided to go myself.

The man turned and looked at me with curiosity.

The trial

The abuse that Dos Santos endured, allegedly at the hands of a well-off Brazilian couple, was revealed in sworn testimony in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt in the spring of 2000. I covered the trial of Rene Bonetti, a satellite engineer who was then 51, for The Washington Post. Margarida Bonetti, his wife, was also charged; she fled back to Brazil and escaped prosecution.

Prosecutors charged the Bonettis with three immigration law felonies: conspiring to harbor an undocumented alien; harboring an undocumented alien for financial gain and endangering the life of an undocumented alien.

The case brought into sharp relief uncomfortable issues about race and class. Dos Santos, who is Black, was born into poverty in a small town about 600 miles north of Sao Paolo. Her family couldn’t afford to feed or clothe her and gave her away as a child. The Bonettis, from upper class, educated backgrounds, are white.

The couple brought Dos Santos to the U.S. from Brazil in 1979 and settled in a leafy Montgomery Village neighborhood. Bonetti testified he knew Dos Santos’ visa was expiring in the early 1980s and had suggested she take steps to legalize her status. He said he assumed she had done so, even though she is illiterate and speaks no English.

Dos Santos was the key witness for federal prosecutors, who told the jury the Bonettis treated her well in Brazil, but in the U.S. they treated her as a “slave.” The Portuguese-speaking woman testified through court interpreters that the couple never paid her for nearly two decades of cooking, cleaning and yardwork, and forced her to live in squalor in the home’s basement, where Rene Bonetti dug a hole for her to use as a toilet.

She said he padlocked the refrigerator to prevent her from getting food. Dos Santos sometimes wandered around the neighborhood, begging for something to eat. Margarida Bonetti once tossed hot soup on her face and chest because she didn’t like the way Dos Santos had prepared it, according to Dos Santos. On cross-examination, a prosecutor pressed Dos Santos on questions such as when she was born, which she didn’t know. Authorities estimate that she was in her late 40s or 50s when the Bonettis brought her to the U.S., and that she is currently in her 90s.

Dos Santos’ ordeal finally began to end in April 1998. She was suffering from a gaping leg wound that had become infected and had a cantaloupe-sized tumor in her abdomen. The Bonettis didn’t get her any medical treatment. Sympathetic neighbors took her to a hospital, a social worker spoke with Dos Santos, and soon, the FBI got involved.

With the help of translators, Neily, who was working on civil rights cases, developed a rapport with Dos Santos, persuading her to tell her story. In court, Dos Santos was a powerful witness. She paused a few times to compose herself as she described the abuse but never wavered under tough cross-examination.

The jury convicted Bonetti of all three immigration charges. The judge sentenced him to six and a half years in prison and ordered him to pay $110,000 in restitution. Neily said he wished prosecutors had succeeded in getting more for Dos Santos.

The investigator

“I’m Don Neily. Yes, I remember you.”

Until that Sunday morning in April 2024, my efforts to recruit investigators or prosecutors to cooperate for the docuseries had gone nowhere. One former prosecutor didn’t respond to phone calls or a letter I hand-delivered to his office. The spouse of another former prosecutor hung up the phone when I identified myself. Lund and her local producer, Peter Arzen, had made it clear how vital Neily was to their docuseries. They’d been trying to reach him for a year. As their shooting deadline neared, Arzen obtained a potential address for Neily.

“I’m so, so happy to find you,” I said.

Neily motioned for me to join him inside his home. At his kitchen table, I handed him a letter from Dos Santos’ lawyer, explaining that Dos Santos was telling her story, and inviting him to participate. As Neily read, I called Lund, told her I was with Neily and handed him the phone.

“I’ll do the interview if I can meet Hilda,” Neily told Lund.

Three days later – a couple of days before Lund’s shooting window would close – Neily was in Washington, D.C., where Lund and her team interviewed him for about 15 hours. Neily and Dos Santos, who had remained in the D.C. area after the trial and now resides in a nursing home, had a joyous reunion dinner at Almeda, a restaurant in Northwest D.C.

In late July, the first two of the docuseries’ three episodes of Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House, whose title was based on the Brazilian podcast,premiered at the Motion Picture Association (MPA) headquarters in the District. Dos Santos had attended an earlier premiere, held specifically for her.

Neily told me his investigation into the abuse of Dos Santos was one of the most important and satisfying of his career. Publicity from the case prompted other victims of domestic slavery to come forward, leading to at least one other prosecution, he said.

At a second screening, after the MPA showed the first two episodes, Lund addressed the capacity crowd of 120 people. Getting Neily’s cooperation was crucial to telling Dos Santos’ story, she said, publicly acknowledging me for tracking down the retired FBI agent. Once Neily agreed to cooperate, “we had a crime documentary,” she said.

Of Dos Santos, Lund said, “We forget about how powerful regular people can be.”

Ruben Castaneda is a veteran journalist and a former Washington Post reporter. He is the author of S Street Rising: Crack, Murder and Redemption in D.C. Abandoned: The Woman in the Decaying House is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.