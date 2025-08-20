Pedestrian dies in Germantown collision

A man was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on state Route 355 in Germantown, Montgomery County police said Wednesday morning in a statement.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Route 355, also known as Frederick Road, and Ridge Road around 7:30 a.m. for the report of a collision involving a pedestrian, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) spokesperson Pete Piringer said on social media.

Piringer said Wednesday morning that the crash involved a “traumatic injury,” and some lanes were blocked as county police and MCFRS crews were responding to the scene.

According to police, the man was struck by a black 2022 Toyota Corolla that was travelling southbound on Frederick Road. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene, police said, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the collision were provided.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident, the statement said. The department will share a news release with more information, including the name of the pedestrian, following proper notification of next of kin.

The collision caused the closure of both northbound and southbound lanes on Route 355 at Ridge Road and Henderson Corner for more than an hour while first responders were at the scene, according to police.

As of 11:10 a.m., the incident had cleared and all travel lanes of Route 355 at Ridge Road and Henderson Corner had reopened to traffic, according to Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program alerts.

FINAL: Crash with Injury. MD-355 SB/NB at MD-27 (Ridge Road). Montgomery County, MD. The incident has cleared, and all travel lanes are reopened. There are no delays reported at this time. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 20, 2025

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.