Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Bond denied for Derwood man accused of helping roommate dispose of mother’s body

Plus: Four stores close at Westfield Montgomery mall; MoCo to aggressively enforce school bus laws

By Staff
August 20, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: August 19, 2025 11:06 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A Montgomery County judge denied bond Tuesday for a Derwood man accused of assisting his roommate Daniel Shay with the disposal of the body of Shay’s 81-year-old mother. [DC News Now]

Four stores closing at Westfield Montgomery mall

Late-summer closures at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda range from accessory shop Claire’s to snack shop Donutchew. [Store Reporter]

MoCo prepares to aggressively enforce school bus laws

Montgomery County police will be enforcing laws pertaining to school buses and school zones and focusing on dangerous driving as classes begin next week, according to county officials. [Patch]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Takumi Japanese Bistro and Bar opens in downtown Bethesda

Five things to know for MCPS back to school 

MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison in 2022 Silver Spring fatal shooting 

Sponsored
Contests and Events

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media
Close the CTA

 POLLS ARE OPEN! The 2026 Best of Bethesda Readers’ Poll is live.

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA