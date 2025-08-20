Bond denied for Derwood man accused of helping roommate dispose of mother’s body

A Montgomery County judge denied bond Tuesday for a Derwood man accused of assisting his roommate Daniel Shay with the disposal of the body of Shay’s 81-year-old mother. [DC News Now]

Four stores closing at Westfield Montgomery mall

Late-summer closures at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda range from accessory shop Claire’s to snack shop Donutchew. [Store Reporter]

MoCo prepares to aggressively enforce school bus laws

Montgomery County police will be enforcing laws pertaining to school buses and school zones and focusing on dangerous driving as classes begin next week, according to county officials. [Patch]

Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84

