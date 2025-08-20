Bao Bei slated to open new Rockville restaurant on Aug. 27

Taiwanese bao bun eatery Bao Bei is set to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Rockville’s Montrose Crossing shopping center on Aug. 27, the eatery said Wednesday afternoon in a social media post.

Bao Bei’s new restaurant will open at 12055 Rockville Pike, next to Honey Pig Korean BBQ and Kosmo Nail Bar.

Bao Bei has operated as a ghost kitchen at 11910 Parklawn Drive in North Bethesda since 2022, serving bao buns, rice bowls, desserts and Taiwanese street food staples. The ghost kitchen closed its doors on July 31, according to a social media post.

In a video on social media announcing the opening, Bao Bei founder, owner and chef Kevin Hsieh said his initial goal when he first started his business was to create one of the biggest food franchises in the world.

“I knew mentally it was only possible if I had my first storefront by the age of 30. Well, I’m 29 now, so I guess the dream lives on,” he said.

Hsieh, a graduate of Gaithersburg High School and University of Maryland Baltimore County, created Bao Bei after he had landed a job as a financial analyst but found himself considering a culinary career. He launched the eatery in September 2019 at a street market pop-up in Washington, D.C.

“The job didn’t occupy my mind as I wanted it to, so I got the idea to sell my nostalgic childhood food,” Hsieh told Bethesda Magazine. “I grew up in the Rockville area, where there is a plethora of Asian food—Japanese, Korean, Chinese—but not much Taiwanese.”

Hsieh started Bao Bei guided by mentorship from his father—who manages a restaurant at the MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County and was a chef at several D.C.-area restaurants—and a research trip to his parents’ hometown of Taipei City, the capital of Taiwan.

After debuting at the D.C. street market, Hsieh also focused on selling food at festivals and markets. In 2022, he moved his operation to a ghost kitchen in Rockville and now operates it with Zakary Keres, his childhood best friend.

According to Hsieh, Bao Bei is a term of endearment in Taiwanese, describing someone or something that one deeply treasures.

“A tribute to my family, I will share my culture with the community through Bao Bei’s dishes,” Hsieh said in an August 2024 Federal Realty press release announcing the new restaurant.

Last summer, Bao Bei participated in the 17th season of Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, which brings together nine aspiring chefs from across the U.S. and challenges them in an elimination-style race with a $50,000 prize, the release said. The season aired last summer and Bao Bei made it to the finale, winning second place.