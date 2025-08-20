What’s the future of economic development in MoCo’s Ag Reserve?

The Montgomery County Planning Department touts the county’s Agricultural Reserve as “one of the best examples of land conservation policies in the country.”



But some small business owners and county officials say they are concerned that economic development in the 93,000-acre Ag Reserve is being stifled by the way zoning and permitting are regulated by the county.

“If we want Montgomery County to be an international model for agriculture, shouldn’t we also be an international model for a robust agricultural economy?” state Del. Lily Qi (D-Dist. 15), who represents parts of the Ag Reserve in the Maryland General Assembly, told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

The Ag Reserve and an accompanying master plan and zoning rules were created by the County Council in 1980 with the goal of protecting the county’s farmland and agriculture, according to Montgomery Planning.

The protected area includes portions of Damascus, Poolesville, Beallsville, Sunshine and Dickerson. Zoning in the Ag Reserve limits development to one house per 25 acres, and 70,000 acres, or 75% of the land within the Ag Reserve, is further protected through permanent easements that restrict residential, industrial and commercial development, according to the county’s Office of Agriculture.



Qi sponsored a bill approved during this year’s General Assembly session that will enable the state Department of Commerce to study the tourist and visitor economy of the Ag Reserve and produce a report for the Montgomery County delegation.

“We really haven’t had a deep-dive understanding of our Ag Reserve economy, other than the farming community,” Qi said. “As policymakers, we need to understand comprehensively economic opportunities that we can better leverage.”

One business that has been impacted by existing Ag Reserve regulations is The Garage, a small music venue at Honey Acres Farm in Boyds. After about two years of operation, co-owners Grace Cotting and Levi Hebeisen received a cease and desist notice from the county Department of Permitting Services (DPS) in April because the business was not deemed to be compliant with Ag Reserve zoning. The co-owners paused operations and asked for more guidance from county permitting officials.

“I’ve realized that the biggest issue is not what we’re doing. It’s that no one has ever done that before, and they don’t know what to do with it, because there’s no definition of agritourism,” said Cotting, who opened the venue with Hebeisen on the 77-acre farm in 2023.

DPS, however, says The Garage’s music venue is not permitted under county rules, according to Zoning and Code Compliance Division Chief Victor Salazar.

“Despite having hosted numerous concerts, this use was never authorized,” Salazar said Tuesday in an email to Bethesda Today. “DPS has ordered the venue to cease this activity to comply with zoning and permitting requirements.”

Cotting and Hebeisen say they want The Garage to be an agricultural destination for both county residents and tourists, and are frustrated they aren’t receiving guidance on how to move forward as an authorized business — even as they add more farm activities to the venue, such as selling fresh honey and flowers and hosting petting zoos. The co-owners said they have been fined for hosting concerts and other events at the farm.

“We’ve pitched whole farm tours to DPS, and they ended up denying that business plan as well,” Hebeisen said. “We’ve pitched a lot of ideas that didn’t fly with them. We have tried to take everything a step further than what we are currently doing.”

Qi said that while The Garage, which she has visited, may have a unique business model for the region, it’s a prime example of the challenges farmers and entrepreneurs are facing as they pursue business opportunities in the Ag Reserve.

According to a 2019 study by Montgomery Planning, agritourism is not strictly defined in the county code and business ventures are often assessed on a case-by-case basis. Generally, breweries, wineries and pick-your-own farms are considered acceptable ventures.

The 2019 study was conducted in part, according to the report, because of the lack of a clear definition of agritourism in the county code.

“Existing agricultural education and tourism activities, including farm-to-table activities, small-scale wineries and breweries, events and festivals have been largely considered by implementing agencies on an inconsistent and individual basis to date,” the study said. “The lack of a comprehensive, consistent and transparent approach to agritourism has resulted in uncertainty for farmers, business owners, entrepreneurs, residents and county staff.”



The study led to some changes in how proposals for businesses in the Ag Reserve are handled, Montgomery Planning Upcounty Division Chief Patrick Butler told Bethesda Today on Monday.

“I think it has largely been successful in that the agencies are much more coordinated and organized now with one another,” Butler said. “We are seeing more and more businesses come forward and grow and expand in responsible ways.”

According to Salazar, when any business is proposed in the Ag Reserve, an applicant must comply with the area’s zoning requirements. The process typically begins with an applicant contacting DPS, which determines whether the proposed use meets zoning standards and building code requirements, plus storm water and sediment control and other land use requirements. Planning and zoning officials may also be involved in the assessment, but do not make decisions.

“If the use is not allowed, the applicant may need to go through the conditional use or special exception process handled through the Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings,” Salazar said. “DPS still reviews and enforces all other applicable codes or regulations.”

Salazar said the nature of the Ag Reserve impacts the permitting process in ways that are different from the approval process for other county permits. For example, certain uses that might be allowed elsewhere may require conditional use approvals or be prohibited outright in the reserve. Salazar said this means the review is often more detailed, with a focus on ensuring the proposed businesses remain consistent with “preserving the nature and character of the Agricultural Reserve and compliance with the Zoning Ordinance.”



However, six years after the Montgomery Planning study, the definition of agritourism remains vague in the county code, and while the permitting process may be more coordinated among agencies, what’s required to receive a permit to operate in the Ag Reserve is still unclear.



“We don’t know what we don’t know,” Qi said.

Much more than agriculture

Qi said she decided to sponsor the state legislation to enable an agritourism study after hearing concerns about business and economic development issues from residents, farmers and other business owners in the Ag Reserve. Her research into the issue began in October 2023 at the Western Montgomery Economic Summit, an event that delved into the economy of the upcounty, including the Ag Reserve.

“The Ag Reserve is much more than agriculture. Most people living within the Ag Reserve are not farmers, so there are many layers to this,” Qi said. “All small businesses need to make a living. If you want this whole economy to succeed, the state should be putting resources and attention [into the Ag Reserve].”

Part of Cotting and Hebeisen’s strategy has been contacting members of the County Council to work toward a solution. They want county lawmakers to consider a different angle on agritourism – “agritainment.” Regionally, some jurisdictions such as Loudoun County allow entertainment venues and events in agricultural areas under this type of tourism zoning.

“I want to make sure that everyone in the County can enjoy all we have to offer Upcounty. The key is balance,” councilmember Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), who represents the area that includes the Ag Reserve, said Tuesday in an email to Bethesda Today. “We want people to experience the Ag Reserve, to build an understanding of what a great asset this is, and in turn be committed to continue protecting the land and our farmers.”

The council has made changes in recent years to allow more activities in the Ag Reserve, including last year’s passage of a zoning text amendment sponsored by councilmember Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7) that allows campgrounds for tents and recreational vehicles in that part of the county.

However, that bill was drafted following controversy over a different proposed zoning amendment introduced in November 2023 by councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6). Fani-González’s legislation would have allowed tourists to stay overnight on farms as part of agritourism activities. The zoning measure would have updated the county’s zoning ordinance to allow incidental overnight stays on farms with agritourism businesses with certain limits.

Under Fani-González’s bill, accessory agricultural education and tourism activities would have had to be conducted as part of the farm’s regular operation and strict requirements would have governed the number and use of structures for overnight stays and their occupancy.

Local farm associations voiced concern that the proposed zoning amendment would lead to increased development in the Ag Reserve and other rural areas. Fani-González’s legislation was abandoned to make way for Luedtke’s less controversial campground bill.



“I know there’s a desire to get people out, to experience the Ag reserve in different ways and in ways that allow them to stay overnight,” Butler said. “The real question is how much and how long? It’s kind of all revolving around the question of how much is too much, and how do we go about doing that? We want to promote these businesses and allow people to enjoy the area. I think we’re all unsure as to how much and how soon.”