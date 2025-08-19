Takumi Japanese Bistro and Bar opens in downtown Bethesda

Takumi Japanese Bistro and Bar, a new sushi spot, is now open in downtown Bethesda and currently in soft opening mode, according to manager Ryan Chen.

The restaurant at 4929 Bethesda Ave., which opened Sunday, sits about one block from the Bethesda Row shopping area and near Butchers Alley, City Lights of China and Griffin Cycle. Takumi replaces the Wang Dynasty Chinese restaurant, which closed in late May, according to the MoCo Show.

Takumi Sushi is open at 4929 Bethesda Ave. in downtown Bethesda. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

The bar at Takumi Sushi. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Takumi serves lunch and dinner, and offers a variety of Japanese fare including sushi and sashimi platters and trays, maki rolls, soups, salads and dumplings, according to its menu. Entrées include chicken katsu, wagyu fried rice, udon noodle soup, salmon teriyaki, donburi and ramen.

In addition, the restaurant offers a $65 omakase, which is a series of sushi courses set by the chef’s discretion, and classic Japanese desserts, such as mochi ice cream and taiyaki, a fish-shaped pastry stuffed with red bean paste.

- Advertisement -

According to the restaurant’s website, Takumi sources its ingredients directly from Japan and airships the food to Bethesda on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Chen told Bethesda Today on Tuesday that the restaurant’s name comes from the Japanese word, which translates to “artisan” or “master craftsman.” He said he aims for the restaurant to embody professionalism from food to service.

He also noted that there is a perception that Japanese food is expensive, and wanted to Takumi to be a restaurant with “high-end food” for a “reasonable price.”

According to Chen, Takumi is waiting to get a liquor license approved with the county’s Board of License Commissioners. But, when the license is approved, the Bethesda restaurant will have a full bar offering sake, wine, beer and signature cocktails such as the matcha sour and shiso gimlet. Mocktails are also available.

The Bethesda location is Takumi’s third in the Washington, D.C., region. It also operates a location in Columbia and another in Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia.