Suburban Hospital experiences power disruptions after lightning strike

A power surge caused by a lightning strike caused disruptions at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda on Sunday. The hospital’s air conditioning, MRI and CT machines were shut down by the power outage, according to officials. [DC News Now]

Westfield Wheaton may be sold to new owner

The Westfield Wheaton mall may be sold to a new owner. A potential deal is underway as the mall, owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, is now valued at $136 million, according to a new appraisal posted this month, down 66% from its $402 million appraisal when the mall was refinanced a decade ago. [BisNow]

Silver Spring man indicted on 21 child sex abuse-related charges

A grand jury indicted 42-year-old Ray Terry Perez-Rojas of Silver Spring on 21 felony charges related to child sex abuse of a child in his custodial care, spanning from 2018 through 2022. These charges include six counts of rape in the second degree and four counts of child pornography. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather

A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 73.

