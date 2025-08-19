Sixty Vines wine bar and restaurant to open this fall in Gaithersburg

Sixty Vines, a Texas-based restaurant and wine bar chain, plans to open its first Maryland location in Gaithersburg in October, according to chain representative Jami Sharp.

The wine-centric restaurant will be at 212 Ellington Blvd., next to Ted’s Bulletin in Gaithersburg’s Downtown Crown neighborhood. It is opening in the former home of the Old Town Pour House bar and restaurant.

Sixty Vines is most known for its wine on-tap program, which offers 60 wines from wine regions around the world, the release said. The wine bar uses a keg system to dispense the wine, which the restaurant says is a more sustainable approach to wine service.

“With wine, beer and cocktails on tap, Sixty Vines saves 1,560 bottles, corks, and labels from landfills with every keg used,” the release said. “One keg holds 26 bottles and can be reused for 30+ years.”

Wines on the tap system rotate frequently, according to the restaurant, and are based on Sixty Vines’ partnerships with winemakers and travel to wine countries around the world.

Sixty Vines has 60 wines from wine regions around the world on tap. Photo credit: Courtesy of Sixty Vines

Aside from wine, the eatery also will offer specialty cocktails, beer, mocktails and non-alcoholic wines, according to the restaurant’s website. A “tappy hour” will run from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, with discounts on select wine pours, cocktails and shared plates.

Sixty Vines also offers brunch, lunch and dinner. The menu includes customizable charcuterie boards, salads, hand-tossed pizzas, pastas and sandwiches. Larger plates, including rainbow trout and pork chops and small plates to share, such as crispy zucchini, fried chicken and caviar, and bacon-wrapped dates are also available.

Measuring more than 9,300 square feet, the Gaithersburg restaurant will have a main dining room, outdoor patio space, private dining space and lounge seating, according to the release. In total, the restaurant can seat more than 300 people.

It will be Sixty Vines’ third location in the region; others are in Reston, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.’s Foggy Bottom neighborhood. The restaurant was founded in 2016 in Plano, Texas, and also has locations in Texas, Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.