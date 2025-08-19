MS-13 gang member sentenced to life in prison related to 2022 Silver Spring shooting 

A 21-year-old man was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus 52 years on multiple charges including first-degree murder in connection with a 2022 gang-related shooting in Silver Spring that killed a 20-year-old man and injured another, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday in a statement.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Theresa Chernosky sentenced Edgard Castro-Contreras in the Rockville court on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the November 2022 death of Edvin Agustin Leon.

In April, a Montgomery County Circuit Court jury found Castro-Contreras guilty of the first-degree murder in Agustin Leon’s death and other charges, including those related to the shooting of Alex Castro Sabrian, a second victim who was injured but survived the November 2022 shooting. Castro-Contreras was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and two firearm charges for shooting Castro Sabrian.

Castro-Contreras’ lawyer, Deborah Warner-Dennis of Baltimore law firm Warner-Dennis Law, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call request for comment on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, on Nov. 9, 2022, the victims were “accosted by MS-13 gang members,” one of whom Castro Sabrian later identified as Castro-Contreras, because of “an accusation related to gang activity.” MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha, is a criminal street gang, according to the charging documents.

The documents said the group walked the victims in separate directions and led them to a wooded area behind 9074 Piney Branch Road in the Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park. Once they were in the woods, according to the documents, the group took the victims’ personal property and shot them.

Agustin Leon was killed, and Castro Sabrian was shot multiple times but “survived the attempt on his life by pretending to be dead,” according to Tuesday’s statement. Castro Sabrian crawled a quarter of a mile and cried for help, after which neighbors called 911, according to the statement.

Montgomery County police, with the help of the FBI, determined the shooting was related to MS-13 and that two higher-ranking gang members provided firearms to three lower-ranking members and instructed the group to fatally shoot the two victims, according to the statement. The county state’s attorney’s office believes Castro-Contreras killed Agustin Leon, the statement said.

Others allegedly involved in the shooting are pending trial or sentencing. An April 4 trial for co-defendant Sender Emanuel Godoy-Lemus resulted in a hung jury. The county state’s attorney’s office plans to retry the case, according to the statement, with the trial scheduled to begin May 26, 2026.

Co-defendant Brayan Bonilla-Andrade pleaded guilty to multiple charges including first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, according to the statement. Bonilla-Andrade is facing the potential of two life sentences plus 20 years. The statement did not include a sentencing date for Bonilla-Andrade.

Two other co-defendants, Jonathan Videz Martinez and Carlo Yaque Del Cid, are awaiting a Feb. 27 trial on first-degree murder and other related charges.

The statement and charging documents did not include the ages of Castro Sabrian, Godoy-Lemus, Videz Martinez, Yaque Del Cid and Bonilla-Andrade or say where they and Castro-Contreras resided.